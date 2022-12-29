Adrien Broner says he’ll be champion in next 2 fights, wants Regis Prograis first

Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner predicts that he’ll be world champion at 140 in his next two fights and wants WBC light welterweight champ Regis Prograis for his first belt after his comeback on February 25th on BLK Prime PPV against Ivan Redkach in Atlanta, Georgia.

Given Broner’s performance in his last fight a year and a half ago against Jovanie Santiago in February 2021, it would be a BAD idea to let AB anywhere near WBC 140-lb champion Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs).

That wouldn’t be sporting to let Prograis fight Broner because the two are galaxies apart in terms of talent. Broner is a ham & egger, a guy that can only trash talk but can’t fight and would be food for even the bottom dwellers at 140.

In contrast, Prograis is considered the best fighter at 140 and would wipe out any of the top guys in the weight class, including Josh Taylor, Teofimo Lopez, and Ryan Garcia. Broner wouldn’t beat any of those fighters or fringe contenders like Sandor Martin, Montana Love, Richardson Hitchins, or Arnold Barboza.

BLK Prime is paying Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) an absurd amount of money in a three-fight, twelve-month contract despite his inability to produce inside the ring since his loss to Marcos Maidana a decade ago in 2013.

Knowledgable boxing fans see the 33-year-old former four-division world champion Broner’s bluster as an attempt to attract attention to his fight with 36-year-old journeyman/sparring partner Redkach (23-6, 18 KOs) to help increase the number of pay-per-view buys in a fight that is as dull on paper as Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford’s recent match against David Avanesyan on BLK Prime on December 10th. In that case, at least Crawford was fighting an actual contender.

Broner has looked completely shot for years now, and it’s unclear whether his beat down at the hands of Maidana is the result of his poor performances or it’s a combination of a lack of hard work in the gym or simply AB never being an exceptional talent, to begin with.

“I will be champion in my next two fights [at light welterweight],” said Adrien Broner to the Porter Way Podcast. “The first, I want Regis Prograis, of course. Get him out on the way; then I’m going to knock them all off. I got to be undisputed before I’m done with this s**t.

“The type of contract I got, they ain’t giving out nowadays in the sport of boxing,” said Broner about the lucrative 12-month, 3-fight, $10 million+ contract given to him by BLK Prime.

“These guys taking these tough a** fights, getting that small a** money. They [BLK Prime] gave me; I’m just blessed. I’m thankful, and I’m ready to put on a show,” Broner said.