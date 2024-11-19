Sanity Prevails As Mike Tyson Shoots Down Evander Holyfield’s Crazy Idea For A Trilogy Fight

And we thought the fight game could not get any more weird, or unsettling. After 58 year old Mike Tyson was made to look every inch his age against Jake Paul, a man who would not have lasted a minute with the peak Tyson, some of us were naive enough to think the circus would pack up and go home, at least as far as ageing ring warriors being lured into the squared circle is concerned. Paul we know will fight on, and there are already numerous articles about possible future fights for the YouTuber, none of them very nice at all (Daniel Dubois, perhaps joking, we hope joking, has just called Paul out!)

But Tyson will now surely retire for good. Maybe this will indeed be the case, but quite incredibly, old foe Evander Holyfield, who should know a whole lot better, has called Tyson out by way of a mock fight poster hyping an “Unfinished Business” trilogy fight between he and Tyson. Holyfield, 62 and last seen being wiped out in cruelly embarrassing fashion by Vitor Belfort, added the words: “The fans want it” to the mock fight poster.

Well, no, we don’t want it. And neither, thankfully, does Tyson.

“I love you brother, but the trilogy is our friendship,” Tyson wrote on social media in response.

Tyson and Holyfield famously met in the 1990s, in ’96 and in ’97, with Holyfield winning both fights, the second one via DQ in the infamous and utterly shocking “Bite Fight.” Today, neither legend should even be thinking about setting foot into a ring, not after Friday night’s sad, awful, and pathetic “fight” between Paul and Tyson.

Just what was/is Holyfield thinking? In any case, Tyson seems to have more marbles left than does his former two-time conqueror. Thank goodness. Instead of seeing Tyson and Holyfield fight again, this at a combined age of 120, we will tonight see former WBC heavyweight champ Oliver McCall fight again, this at age 59. And the four-rounder, that will see McCall face fellow veteran Stacy Frazier in Nashville, will actually be shown live, on Triller TV.

McCall says he plans to box on for another year, so as to be able to say he fought as a pro for 40 years! Yes, McCall, who tipped in at 251 pounds for tonight’s bout, went pro way back in 1985. As was the case with Tyson Vs. Paul, our biggest hope here is that neither guy gets badly hurt.