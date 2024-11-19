Dubois Challenges Paul: A Real Fight This Time?

Jake Paul has been offered a title shot by IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois for his belt. This is a fight that has very little chance of happening because Jake isn’t insane enough to accept it, and wind up getting seriously hurt.

Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) sent a DM to Jake, saying, “This is Daniel Dubois calling you out. Let’s get it on.”

Jake’s Gimmick Fights

Going by Jake’s track record for choosing his opponents, he’s likely to ignore the 27-year-old Dubois’ fight offer and target an older, retired fighter from boxing or more MMA. Jake is well aware that if he fights a top boxer, he’ll be humiliated, and the jig will be up. His popularity will plummet once he’s knocked out or destroyed by a one-sided decision.

It’s all about Paul choosing someone that is well-known yet old and vulnerable to his rudientary skills. He’s got a formula that he follows, and if fighters don’t fit, they get passed over during the selection process. Dubois is a 100% reject, and will not be accepted.

This is the second well-known active fighter this week who called out YouTuber Jake for a fight after his eight-round decision win over Mike Tyson last Friday night in Arlington, Texas. The event was seen in 60 million homes on Netflix and drew over 73,000 fans at AT& Stadium, breaking a record for a boxing event there.

After his win over 58-year-old Tyson, Jake, 27, has his pick of active or retired boxers to fight next. The huge $20 million purse that Tyson received for that fight has tempted fighters like Dubois and undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev to call out Jake Paul for a fight. There’s also retired fighters that come out of the woodwork, wanting to fight Jake, like Carl Froch.