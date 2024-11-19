Christmas Eve And New Year’s Eve Taken Care Of For Fight Fans: Inoue-Goodman, Martinez-Ioka II Both In Japan

For boxing fans who cannot get enough big fight action, even over the Christmas period, there is good news. As has already been announced, this a while back, unified super-bantamweight king Naoya Inoue will defend against IBF mandatory challenger Sam Goodman on December 24th, the fight to take place in Tokyo, Japan. And now it’s been officially announced how super flyweights Fernando Martinez and Kazuto Ioka will run it back in their expected rematch, the fight to take place on December 31st, also in Tokyo.

Two lower weight fights, both interesting, one of them a potential classic. “Monster” Inoue, perfect at 28-0(25), will enter the ring as a huge favourite to defeat Australian warrior Goodman, also unbeaten, this at 19-0(8), and fans are braced for another chilling KO from the Japanese superstar who just might be the best fighter on the planet today pound-for-pound.

But as for the return duel between Martinez and Ioka, this one could go either way, while the action could prove to be red-hot. Back in July, Argentine warrior Martinez, 17-0(9) travelled to Tokyo to edge Ioka over 12 rounds in a great fight, with Martinez retaining his IBF belt and taking Ioka’s WBA strap. It was a fight that saw some too-wide scoring, but the right man won. Now, Ioka, at age 35 to Martinez’s 33, aims to win back the WBA belt (the IBF belt will not be at stake as Martinez vacated it rather than defend against Willibaldo Garcia).

Another special fight is expected, but at the same time the question arises, how much has Ioka, 31-3-1(16) got left? Ioka, a superb technician, has been in some tough fights over the years and no fighter can continue going back to the well. Ioka, though, is determined to get his revenge over Martinez.

“I felt endless frustration after that loss,” Ioka said of the July defeat, this at a presser to officially announce the New Year’s Eve rematch. “I’m definitely going to make amends and prove I can get back on top. I won’t necessarily retire if I lose, but this isn’t a world where you can keep thinking there will always be another chance.”

It sure sounds like Ioka is ready and willing to give his absolute all in an effort at reversing his points loss to Martinez. If Ioka can do it, might we get the trilogy fight?