Sam Jones: “If Regis Prograis Fights Jack Catterall..."

“I Promise You Jack Catterall Would Stand Him On His Head!”

Fighting his first fight under the Matchroom banner and also having his first fight at home in New Orleans in five years, Regis Prograis got the win last night, defeating late replacement challenger Danielito Zorrilla by split decision, Prograis retaining his WBC 140 pound title. But it’s fair to say Prograis, 29-1(24) did not get the statement win he and Eddie Hearn were looking for.

Zorrilla, who has an unconventional style, scored a first round knockdown that wasn’t called (but was later admitted by Prograis) and the defending champion had to overcome what he called “hometown jitters.” Prograis scored a knockdown of his own in the third but he was unable to get rid of Zorrilla, 17-2(13). The scores were all over the place at 118-109 and 117-110 for Prograis, and 114-113 for Zorrilla.

Prograis, who stated before last night’s fight that he is the best in the world at 140, the statement carrying with it Hearn’s backing, is now calling for big fights with the likes of Devin Haney and, if he fights again, Teofimo Lopez. However, Sam Jones, who manages 140 pound contender Jack Catterall, would very much like to see his guy get a shot at Prograis.

And, as he said when speaking with IFL TV, Jones has zero doubt over what would happen if this fight did take place:

“Regis won the fight. Did he look convincing? No. He got put down, the referee didn’t score it as a knockdown. Let me tell you something now…..if Regis Prograis fights Jack Catterall, I promise you, Jack Catterall would stand him on his head,” Jones said. “I really respect Regis, I’ve worked with him in the past, I like him, he’s a good guy and he will fight anybody. So I know he’ll take the fight with Jack, I know he will. Regis knows Jack’s the real deal and it’s a great fight, a fantastic fight. I understand the Devin Haney talk (from Prograis) but Devin Haney has a lot of options. We signed Jack Catterall with Matchroom to get a world title opportunity which he deserves. This is the perfect opportunity.”

Jones went on to say that Catterall would fight Prograis “anywhere” and that he would beat Prograis “on any continent, in any city, in any country.”

This is of course bold talk, but Catterall has shown how talented he is. Almost everyone felt Catterall deserved the decision over Josh Taylor back in February of 2022, Prograis included, and there is no doubt Catterall deserves another title shot. But will Prograis give it to him?

If Haney and Teo are unavailable, the Catterall fight, which would be an all-southpaw battle for Prograis, might be the best, most lucrative option for the WBC champion as far as his next fight is concerned.