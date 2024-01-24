Ryan Garcia vs. Rolly Romero Heats Up: April Showdown Looms on DAZN PPV

Ryan Garcia and WBA light welterweight champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero are back in play, with them reportedly being close to being done for April 20th on DAZN PPV in Las Vegas.

Placing the Ryan-Rolly fight on PPV is a questionable move, though, because he is not a match that the boxing public will be eager to pay to watch.

With Ryan’s 11 million Instagram followers, he can lean heavily on them to purchase the fight, and hopefully, it’ll bring in a respectable number of buys. Even if the Ryan vs. Rolly fight bombs on DAZN PPV, it’ll still likely do far better numbers than Devin Haney’s 50K for his match against WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis last December.

Dan Rafael reports Garcia vs. Romero fight will happen on April 20th if the deal is finalized. There will likely need to be a step aside given to WBA mandatory Ismael Barroso for the Ryan Garcia-Rolly Romero fight to take place for the title.

This is the fight that the social media star Ryan Garcia badly wants. He recently rejected fights with Devin Haney and Jose Ramirez after his initial talks with Rolly fell apart.

DAZN Takes Center Stage

This is a much-needed fight for Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) and Rolly (15-1, 13 KOs), because neither of them is viewed as having the talent to beat the talented fighters in the 140-lb division.

If not for Ryan restarted the negotiations, Rolly would have to rematch Barroso, and that wouldn’t be good for him. Barroso clearly has Rolly’s number, and it would be a disaster for him if the two were to fight next.

The 40-year-old Barroso was arguably robbed in his fight with Rolly last May. Referee Tony Weeks stopped the contest in the ninth after a flurry of missed punches from Romero.

Surprisingly, there was no rematch ordered, and Rolly was able to keep his WBA title.