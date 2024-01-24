Garcia – Romero: April 20th on PPV, But Will It Materialize?

Fans shouldn’t get too excited about the news that the Ryan Garcia vs. Rolly Romero fight is close to being finalized for April 20th on DAZN PPV. Until the contracts are signed, it’s best to be a bit skeptical about these two. This could be a late April Fools joke between these two.

Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) has recently rejected fights that his promoter Oscar De La Hoya had hoped to make for him against WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney and former WBC & WBO 140-lb champion Jose Ramirez. Those guys are better fighters than Rolly by a long shot.

A Matchup Steeped in Skepticism

Golden Boy Promotions boss Oscar De La Hoya hasn’t confirmed whether the news of the Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero negotiations is back on, but you can’t blame him. With Ryan’s track record of rejecting fights, it might jinx him if he were to discuss the fight.

The difference here is that Ryan seems to really want the fight with Rolly, because he obviously knows that this is a weak champion that he’s got a good chance of beating if he doesn’t turn his back on him all night like he did in his last fight against Oscar Duarte on December 2nd.

The Flake Factor

Both of these fighters have a history of pulling out of fights, making them high on the flake factor scale. Negotiations between the social media star, Ryan and Rolly could drag out for ages, resulting in one of them walking away.

That’s why it’s a good idea for fans not to get their hopes up too much because they could be let down in the end.

For this fight to happen, Rolly will still need to give his mandatory interim WBA champion Ismael Barroso a step aside because he’s supposed to be next in line for a title shot after destroying Ohara Davies by a first-round knockout on January 6th in Las Vegas.

If the Rolly vs. Garcia fight does get made, DAZN is going to need to come up with a PPV price that won’t cause fans to balk at paying it as they did with the Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis match last December.

Putting a price tag of $70 on the Rolly-Garcia could scare away fans because they see these two are bottom-level contender fighters and not PPV attractions.