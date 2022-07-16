Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna – Live action results from Los Angeles

Ryan Garcia moves up in weight to the 140-lb division to take on the always tough Javier Fortuna in a 12-round bout on DAZN in what should be a compelling contest from start to finish.

Garcia vs. Fortuna will be taking place at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. This is a fight that Ryan (22-0, 18 KOs) wanted to take a year ago in July, but the contest was delayed 12 months due to a mental health issue for KingRy.

Boxing 247 will be giving live updates & results of the action below from the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles.

What’s interesting about the Garcia-Fortuna fight is how little time #2 WBC ranked lightweight contender Ryan has spent in hyping it up.

The Golden Boy promoted KingRy has spent more time talking about a potential title shot against WBA ‘regular’ 135-lb champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis than he has about Fortuna.

That could be a strategy for Ryan to get boxing fans interested in a fight that many fans felt was another dull mismatch involving the GoldenBoy star.

Fortuna was already beaten last year by Joseph ‘Jojo’ Diaz by a 12-round unanimous decision, which made it kind of silly for Ryan to be fighting him afterward.

Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna undercard:

Oscar Collazo vs. Vic Saludar

Diego De La Hoya vs. Enrique Bernache

Miguel Gaona vs. Abdiel Padilla

Alexis Rocha vs. Luis Veron

Lamont Roach Jr vs. Angel Rodriguez

Ricardo Sandoval vs. David Jimenez

“He doesn’t come off to me like a Mexican, but he does come off to me like a guy that knows how to fight,” said Paulie Malignaggi to Paulie TV when asked whether Ryan Garcia has a Mexican style of fighting.

“Body style-wise, there’s a little bit of Oscar [De La Hoya] type of body physique in him, but I think Oscar was better. But he’s got a speed base, which is Oscar’s speed power base.

“I thought that when you heard Oscar speak, you could hear the East LA in him, even if he’s talking proper. Ryan doesn’t sound to me like a Mexican American. His accent doesn’t sound to me like he’s a Mexican American.

“If I wouldn’t see him and I just heard him on audio, the way he speaks English doesn’t come off to me in that. Granted, he’s not from East LA. There’s a certain accent they spoke with.

“I have a Bensonhurst accent. There was an LA Mexican Chicano accent. Ryan doesn’t speak that way. Don’t get me wrong. The Italian New Yorkers of this generation don’t really speak like me either. The accents are disappearing.

“I don’t know how many relations you give him for the Mexican thing. I just think he’s a social media guy who can fight, and if he wants to fight and chooses to fight, he probably has a lot of possibility of success.

“I’m saying Ryan six-round stoppage,” said Malignaggi in picking Ryan Garcia to stop Javier Fortuna tonight.