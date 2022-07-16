Anthony Joshua “accepts losing too freely” says Teddy Atlas

Former trainer Teddy Atlas believes that Anthony Joshua accepts losses too easily at this point in his career, and he feels that his attitude may be influenced by him having already made so much money during his nine-year professional career.

Atlas says he’s picking Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) to defeat Joshua in their rematch next month because he believes he’s too talented for AJ.

With a reported net worth of $80 million, former unified heavyweight champion and 2012 Olympic gold medalist Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) is fighting champion Olympic Usyk next month in a rematch on August 20th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Joshua’s reaction to his defeat last September against Usyk was almost cavalier as if it had happened to someone else.

The only reasonable explanation for Joshua’s detached, passionless reaction to his losses to Usyk and Andy Ruiz Jr. could be a byproduct of having made so much money in his career.

When you have the kind of wealth that Joshua has accumulated in the last decade, you don’t have the same worries that a boxer with an empty bank account would have if they suffered two crushing defeats at the same career point as AJ.

With the green that Joshua has in his bank, he doesn’t need to worry about paying the bills, purchasing expensive gas, and buying food.

“I’m just saying that sometimes it looks like Joshua accepts losing a little too freely like he did against Ruiz the first time at the Garden,” said Teddy Atlas on The Fight Podcast.

“It’s almost like a guy that has made too much money. Sometimes I feel that it’s not important enough to him anymore,” said Atlas about Joshua.

“First of all, I think Usyk is going to win. I can’t go against Usyk. How can I go against a guy that gives you no reason to go? He was undefeated cruiserweight champ, unified all the titles, and the best cruiserweight ever besides Holyfield.

“He’s an Olympic gold medalist, and he doesn’t know how to lose. Then he goes and pulls off the upset against the bigger fighter [Joshua]. Just like Holyfield did when he stepped up against Buster Douglas from cruiserweight to heavyweight.

“He goes and does it and beats Joshua. Usyk will either be fighting with more power, more incentive, more motivation or after seeing his towns reduced to rubble, he might look at it like, ‘In the scheme of life, boxing is not that important.’

“His versatility, his mind, but sometimes I think Joshua is too good of a loser. I’m not saying I want a sore loser that says the wrong things

Algieri: Joshua has a “good chance”

“One thing about [new AJ trainer] Robert [Garcia], he’s a consummate professional. He understands what a fighter needs,” Algieri told Sky Sports.

“It makes sense,” Algieri said about Robert training Joshua. “He understands the fight game. To get real change in a fighter in one fight, in one camp is truly, truly difficult.

“if they are connected, bonded up here [mentally], in terms of their abilities to communicate. If there is any kind of communication issue, [there’s] not enough time.”

“If he just tries to box Usyk, he’s going to lose; he’s going to get outboxed. But if he’s a boxer-puncher, which he actually naturally is, I think he stands a good chance,” said Algieri.