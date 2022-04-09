Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe – LIVE action results from San Antonio

Ryan Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) is predicting a knockout victory over Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs) within three rounds in their main event fight on DAZN at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The undefeated #1 WBC lightweight contender Garcia wants to make quick work of the 33-year-old #7 WBC Tagoe to show the boxing world that he’s back and ready to challenge one of the big names after being out of the ring for 15 months.

Ryan wants to fight three times this year if possible, and one of those fights could be for a world title if he shines against Tagoe.

Boxing 247 will be giving live results below of the action on tonight’s DAZN card.

In the co-feature, Gabriel Rosado (26-14-1, 15 KO) fights Shane Mosley Jr (17-4, 10 KO) in a 10 round fight at super middleweight. Both guys need wins to stay relevant after losing their last fights.

Other fights on the card:

Marlen Esparza vs. Naoko Fujioka

Azat Hovhannisyan vs. Dagoberto Aguero

“He’s an easy person to fight for because he’s with you all the time, and he only ate when I ate. During this whole weight cut, he was there every step of the way,” said Ryan Garcia to the DAZN Boxing Show about his new coach Joe Goosen.

“I know who I want, I want a lot of people,” said Ryan about who he wants to fight. “I’m here for a minute [beyond the age 26, a long time. God reminded me, ‘You’re here to fight.’ I’m designed to fight.

“My body is a boxer’s body. I cut weight easy, and whatever I throw is effortless. Why would I stop at 26? That was crazy talk. Sometimes you got to look back at that and think, ‘Why did I say that?’

“I’m honest enough to say that was a mistake to say. Young man talk. I think people can see where I’m at and can feel it because I know how internally at peace I am, and I can say it all day. I know they can see it, and can feel what I’m feeling.

“I’ve had a great camp, this team that I’m building, the people around me, this all feels really good. You just know when something is special and it’s there and you can’t deny that. You’re going to see me for a long time. I’m sorry, you’re going to have to see me for a minute.

“One through three,” said Ryan in predicting when he’s going to knockout Tagoe tonight. “I know it’s going to be a right hand. You think it’s going to be a left, but it’s going to be a right,” said Ryan Garcia.

“I appreciate a guy like that, and I want to do my best for a guy like that. That comes naturally when you’re fighting for a guy that wants to give you his all,” continued Ryan about his coach Goosen.

“No added pressure but I do want to fight hard for him. I want people to understand that I know you got to earn that right. If one day they want to refer to me as ‘King Ry’ like they do King Lebron, but right now I love being called Ryan Garcia. I think it fits good with me.

“I hope one day I’ll be the king of the rest, the best of everyone, and pound-for-pound one day.

“Kambosos is a good fighter and has a lot of talent. He’s riding high right now. He can say what he wants and do what he wants. But really, it’s how we are in the ring and we settle it as a man, we’re going to see who is the emperor and the king.

“He’s riding high and so he should,” Ryan said about Kambosos. “He made a decision and felt that was best for him. I don’t want talk down on him because he’s getting a shot at all the titles, so it can’t be too bad,” said Ryan about Devin Haney agreeing to a rematch clause in the contract for a fight against George Kambosos Jr.

“Fighting there [Australia] twice is going to be held up a lot. That’s a big commitment. He’s got to make 135 twice, and he’s a big guy. Devin is not little. So we’ll see how that affects his future fights. This is not a sprint, it’s a marathon.

“Down the line can you really sustain what you’re chasing. I know that I can to be gradually moving forward. I’m going to be dominating for a lot of years, I can feel it,” said Ryan.