Ryan Garcia talking about knocking out sparring partners

Ryan Garcia feels that his power has become better since switching trainers from Eddy Reynoso to Joe Goosen in his latest training camp.

The undefeated lightweight contender King Ry (21-0, 18 KOs) says Goosen has been surprised at the way he’s been knocking out his sparring partners, as he says he’s never seen anyone do that as frequently as he’s been.

Ryan is preparing for his fight this Saturday night against Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs) in a 139-lb catchweight fight on DAZN at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Tagoe, 33, isn’t a pushover, and it should be a competitive fight and a real test of where Ryan is at with his development.

If Ryan wins and looks good, he says he’d like to take on Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. Ryan, 23, feels that a fight between him and Tank is the “most important fight in boxing,” and he could be right.

Ryan knocking out sparring partners

“I think my power has been coming out more effortlessly. I feel it better, and I’m able to snap it off more effortlessly and I don’t get tired as much throwing my punches,” said Ryan Garcia to Fight Hub TV about the improvements he’s seen in his game since joining up with trainer Joe Goosen.

“If you keep practicing, sooner or later your going to start feeling it, and I think I am,” said Ryan Garcia. “That’s what I meant when I said I’m maturing and feeling like I’m coming into my own. I’m feeling the punches better and I’m anticipating.

“I was sparring with a guy and I caught him with a short hook and I split his jaw in half and then they had to stop it. They then took him in an ambulance. It was bad.

“Joe [Goosen] said, ‘I’ve never seen somebody consistently knock out people as you do during the history of me training somebody.’ But I don’t really try. I’m just working and I catch them and, ‘Oh, s***, you’re out.’

“It just happens, I don’t really try. You’ve got to let it flow. Timing and flow, putting them in awkward positions, and hitting them. That’s what you got to do,” said Ryan.

It’s a good sign that Ryan is making immediate improvements with Goosen as his coach, as he looked like he wasn’t progressing with Eddy Reynoso as his trainer.

Of course, we don’t know how much time Ryan was getting with the busy Reynoso, so that may have played a part in his lack of progress with the famous coach.

Ryan still wants Tank Davis fight

“Possibly,” said Ryan when asked if a fight between him and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is more likely now that he’s leaving Mayweather Promotions. “We don’t really know what these fighters want to do.

“In the past, I would say a lot but none of it would happen. So now I’m just going to wait for my opportunities and whatever happens is supposed to happen, and I’m just going to leave it at that.

“I don’t really feel like calling nobody out. Always, that’s the biggest money fight obviously. Not only money but everybody is going to be watching. The world will be watching myself and Tank.

“I think that’s the most important fight in boxing for myself and for the fans,” Ryan said about him and Tank Davis.

Whether Ryan can get a fight against Tank Davis will depend on several things. First off, Ryan will need to look spectacular on Saturday night against 33-year-old Emmanuel Tagoe in San Antonio, Texas.

Ryan must beat Tagoe and not struggle as he did in his previous fight against Luke Campbell.

If he can destroy Tagoe and look sensational, Ryan would only need for Tank to leave Mayweather Promotions to become a free agent.

King Ry feels bad for Teofimo Lopez

“I feel bad for him,” said Ryan about Teofimo Lopez having a difficult time handling his loss to George Kambosos. “I do see a lot of things that he’s going through. I would not do media right now. I would be honest with yourself and be aware. Just look at yourself in the mirror and be honest.

“Let me take a step back because it’s hard during those difficult times not to lash out because your so emotional and your hurt, but if you take your time, you’ll grow as a person. I hope the best for him, I really do.

“May the best man win, but Haney should win,” said Ryan in picking WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney to beat unified champion George Kambosos Jr. on June 5th.

Former IBF/WBA/WBC Franchise/WBO lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez seems to be having a difficult time coming to terms with his loss to George Kambosos, failing to accept the defeat and talking about there being a fix.

Hopefully, Teofimo can put the defeat behind him and get back in action at 140 and find success in that weight class as he did at 135.