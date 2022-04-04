Rolly Romero predicting easy win over Tank Davis on May 28th

Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero is doing his best to anger WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to the point where he’ll fight like a maniac on May 28th, and leave himself open for one of his big KO shots that he likes to land.

Rolly (14-0, 12 KOs) has previously predicted a first-round knockout of the unbeaten former three-division world champion Gervonta (26-0, 24 KOs) for their main event fight on Showtime PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The unbeaten Rolly, 26, says this is going to be the “easiest” fight of his career when he gets in there with the superstar Tank, as he thinks the Baltimore native will is going to run into something while trying to land one of his punches.

One of these two fighters could wind up getting knocked out because they’re both huge punchers at the first level of the sport. While Rolly might look awkward, talk funny, and have an empty resume, there’s no question that he’s a devastating puncher.

When he lands shots, you can hear the heavy impact of his blows. Rolly, who is half Cuban, is naturally very strong, and Tank, 27, hasn’t fought anyone with that type of power during his nine-year professional career.

Besides Rolly’s power, what makes him so dangerous is his size. When he’s rehydrated, he looks like a welterweight and a strong one at that.

While Tank has shown himself capable of beating 140-pounders, he’s not gone up against anyone with the size of Rolly, and we don’t know how he’s going to react from getting hit by this guy repeatedly on May 28th.

“I think it’s the easiest fight of my life, and that’s dead honest coming from my heart,” Rolly said states to Fighthype about his fight against Tank Davis.

“That’s the easiest fight of my life, and people don’t realize that. But I know what’s about to happen so,” continued Rolly.

“Trust me, the easiest fight of my life. I don’t want to give really too much details why, but the easiest fight of my life. I already won.

“Like I said, I didn’t do the amateur system,” said Rolly on why he’s awkward and underestimated by fans,” said Rolly.

Some boxing fans are disgusted by this fight, saying that Rolly doesn’t rate a fight against Tank Davis, but he’s certainly ranked high enough to deserve a title shot.

With Rolly’s #1 ranking with the World Boxing Association, he’s in the right spot to be given a crack at the world title. If you look at the contenders ranked below Rolly in the WBA’s rankings, these are the options:

Vasyl Lomachenko

William Zepeda

Jorge Linares

Michel Rivera

Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz

Lomachenko is away at war, defending Ukraine from the Russian invasion, so he’s not available. Linares has lost his last two fights, so he’s a poor option.

Issac Cruz is coming off a loss to Tank Davis last December, which rules him out. William Zepeda and Michel Rivera lack the experience against notable opposition to rate a world title shot right now.