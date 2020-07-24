Ryan Garcia received an offer for Luke Campbell fight

Golden Boy Promotions has received an offer from Matchroom for Ryan Garcia to face Luke Campbell in the WBC ordered fight for the interim lightweight belt. Oscar De La Hoya was waiting for the proposal from Matchroom, and now he has it.

It’ll now be up to Ryan (20-0, 17 KOs) and Golden Boy if they want to accept the offer or not. You can’t rule out King Ryan pulling out of the fight due to him being unhappy with the money he’s being paid.

We saw that happen earlier this month when Golden Boy wanted the 21-year-old Garcia to headline their July 4th card on DAZN. It was the perfect situation for Ryan to get massive visibility, but he wasn’t happy with the money and pulled out of the fight.

Ryan can’t keep doing that if he wants his career to go to the next level. He still hasn’t fought anyone of note, and he doesn’t seem to be aware of the fact that Golden Boy has been matching him with utter care to ensure he doesn’t lose.

Ryan Garcia needs more weapons to beat Campbell

Garcia’s recent fights against Romero Duno and Francisco Fonseca have shown that he mostly throws left hooks and not much else. To beat a well-rounded fighter like Campbell (20-3, 16 KOs), Ryan has got to throw different shots. Also, Ryan needs a jab, which is one of the most basic punches in a fighter’s arsenal.

Ryan rarely throws jabs, and when he does, it’s more of a ‘keep off me’ type of punch. He doesn’t throw it with conviction. Campbell will take advantage of Ryan’s lack of a jab by beating to a pulp from the outside all night.

Another flaw in Garcia’s game is his tendency to back up against the ropes and cover up when under attack. The B-level guys that Ryan has been fighting haven’t had the power to take advantage of him when he goes into his turtle shell, but a good fighter will.

Ryan Garcia received an offer this week to fight Luke Campbell later this year in the U.S., sources tell The Athletic. Negotiations ongoing between Golden Boy and Matchroom — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) July 23, 2020

Ryan’s promoters at Golden Boy have been having massive problems trying to find an opponent for their franchise fighter Canelo Alvarez. They’ve been at it for months trying to find someone to fight Alvarez, and yet they still haven’t found anyone.

When you see stuff like that, it doesn’t give you confidence that Golden Boy will be able to strike a deal between Garcia and Campbell.

While you can hope that they will, it may not happen. Ryan won’t make things any more comfortable if he demands colossal money to fight Campbell without a live crowd.

Hopefully, Ryan is reasonable and doesn’t price himself out of the fight because he’s not going to get the kind of money he’s accustomed to getting.

In a way, it’s a good thing that Golden Boy is matching Ryan against a talented lightweight like Campbell. If Ryan isn’t the real deal, Campbell will beat him soundly. Once that happens, Ryan won’t be in a position to moan about wanting more money.

Typically, fighters don’t show signs of being a prima donna until they’ve captured a world title or two and defended it several times In Ryan’s case, he’s just a contender, who hasn’t beaten anyone that you can say is a good fighter.

Garcia’s last two ins were against fringe contenders Romero Duno and Francisco Fonseca. #2 WBC Campbell will be Ryan’s first actual test, and he’s going to pass it fail big time and be in a position where he’s going to be ridiculed by fans.