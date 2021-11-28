Ryan Garcia reacts to Teofimo Lopez losing to George Kambosos, calls out Kambosos

Ryan Garcia says he wants to take on newly crowned IBF/WBA/WBC Franchise/WBO lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. next following his shocking 12 round split decision win over champion Teofimo Lopez last Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Teofimo’s face looked almost unrecognizable afterward due to the swelling and cuts he sustained at the hands of Kambosos.

It’s surprising that Kambosos, who isn’t a huge puncher, was able to do the damage that he did to Teofimo in knocking him down in the first round, and making a mess of his face.

King Ryan (21-0, 18 KOs) congratulated Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs) on his win over Teofimo (16-1, 12 KOs) moments after their fight, and he says he wants to face him next. Whether Kambosos trusts Ryan enough to give him a title shot is the big question.

It’s fair to say that Ryan Garcia’s track record for following through for big fights is poor. He bailed on a fight with Javier Fortuna, failed to push through a fight with Gervonta Davis, didn’t accept a match against Devin Haney after earning the WBC mandatory position earlier this year.

Then to top it off, Ryan injured his wrist while training for a fight against Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz Jr.

Ryan, 23, might have a difficult time getting a fight against Kambosos because the Australian fighter says he wants a rematch with Teofimo in Australia or a fight against WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney, should he defeat Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz Jr. next week on December 4th.

For Ryan to get a fight with Kambosos, it would take a lot of separation on his part. Ryan isn’t a world champion, and he’s caused a lot of boxing fans to lose faith in him after he bailed out on his fight last July against Javier Fortuna.

Teofimo looked huge tonight after having rehydrated following his weigh-in last Friday. Teo wasn’t putting his punches together in the way he needed to against Kambosos and he allowed the Australian to repeatedly tie him up in a clinch without fighting through it.

“That’s a 10-8 round for JR DUE TO THE REF getting dropped,” said Ryan Garcia. “All that talk not enough walk. Don’t rob him.

“Respect to Kambosos for the handshake at the end. My return fight I’ll fight Kambosos 🥊👀 Massive respect to Kambosos for that performance honestly you deserve it and all love go celebrate 🎊

“I don’t like this from Teofimo. Just take it on the chin and keep moving,” said Ryan Garcia.

Teofimo surprisingly didn’t accept a verbal offer from Kambosos to give him a rematch in Australia. It’s the most logical fight for Teofimo to take at this point because he’s going to look bad if he walks away from the loss without trying to avenge the loss.

If you Teofimo, maybe you don’t want a rematch because he would be a good chance that he loses.