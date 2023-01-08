Ryan Garcia: “Goodbye Tank, it’s over for you .. No more talking, let’s get it on April 15″

Tank Davis Comes Through Tune-Up Fight With Garcia, Now “God Willing” Ryan Garcia Fight Will Happen In April

It seems, with last night’s stoppage win over a game and tough Hector Luis Garcia, Gervonta “Tank” Davis is now headed to that April 15 date with Ryan Garcia. Last night’s “tune-up” fight, seen by some as a risky fight for Tank, saw the unbeaten southpaw show blinding power (literally, a beaten Garcia, 16-1(10), who didn’t come out for round nine, said afterwards how he “could not see”) as he picked up his 28th pro win (26 KO).

After the fight, there were actually a couple of things on Tank’s mind – the scheduled showdown with “KingRy,” and his upcoming February court date. Tank faces a pretty stiff sentence if found guilty of his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident that took place back in November of 2020. Davis will stand trial accused of “fleeing the scene.” It’s no gimme Tank walks away a free man, able to carry on with his ring career, the 14 charges against him very serious ones.

Last night, after dealing with fellow lefty Garcia, Tank said “God willing” he will be sharing a ring with Ryan Garcia in April, this in a fight the whole boxing world wants to see.

“God willing I’m ready for the fight (with Ryan Garcia), a victorious Davis said. “It’s scheduled for April. I’m here. He’s been training. He’s been talking. And let’s see who’s really about that. On my end I’m ready. I’ll be back in the gym Monday. Well, not Monday. I’ll probably take a week off but I’ll be back for sure. I have to bring my people in and listen to my close ones, listen to Al Haymon and just stay focused. There’s a lot of bumps in the road but if we stay focused together – that’s how I’ll (maintain) longevity in the sport.”

No more talking let’s get it on APRIL 15th — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) January 8, 2023

The biggest potential “bump in the road” is the upcoming trial, and if he’s found guilty, Tank could well be forced to take off way more than just a week.

For his part, Garcia, 23-0(19) – who decided not to go ahead with a tune-up fight of his own ahead of the April fight – put out a tweet saying “Goodbye” to Tank:

“Goodbye Tank, [it’s] over for you .. No more talking, let’s get it on April 15,” Garcia wrote moments after Davis picked up his win last night.

April 15 is of course the date a very special fight took place, this the epic, all-time classic war between Marvelous Marvin Hagler and Thomas Hearns. Some fans feel we may get something comparable to the 1985 shoot-out when – or if – Davis and Garcia collide.

Justice will be done in the courtroom in February, and then Davis, Garcia and the rest of the world will find out if the April 15 fight will go ahead or not. But as far as being physically and mentally ready to rumble, both warriors are seemingly chomping at the bit.