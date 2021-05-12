Ryan Garcia back in training

WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan ‘Kingry’ Garcia posted on Instagram a short clip of him working out on a bag, showing off his blazing fast hand speed.

Ryan (21-0, 18 KOs) has been dealing with mental issues lately, but he’s sounding like he’s getting things together with the help of his support team that is assisting him through this difficult time.

Ryan has a great training team with trainer Eddy Reynoso and gym-mates Canelo Alvarez, Andy Ruiz Jr, Oscar Valdez, and Frank Sanchez.

There have been many negative comments boxing fans have been making towards Ryan, saying that he pulled out of the fight with Javier Fortuna because he was afraid of him.

Ryan is tuning out the negative static from his haters and instead focusing on staying positive to get his career back on track.

The 22-year-old Ryan Garcia has many boxing fans waiting for him to reveal when he plans on getting back in the ring. His July 9th fight against Javier Fortuna is off.

Earlier today, it was revealed that Joseph ‘Jo Jo’ Diaz would be the substitute to face Fortuna (36-2-1, 25 KOs) on the July 9th card on DAZN for that date.

Ryan Garcia statement to fans

‘Thank you to everyone showing their support! With the help of my support team and my family, I’m making steps forward.

Why anxiety and depression hit me like a truck and why I’m still recovering, I’ll never know. But I’m trying to cope with the issues I’m having! This bag is my anxiety, and I’m swinging with my full intent to destroy it!! 😤🥊

Hopefully, Ryan can return to the ring soon so that he doesn’t lose all the early progress he’s made with his career. It’s been four months since Ryan Garia stopped Luke Campbell in the seventh round in the main event on January 2nd on DAZN.

That was the biggest win of Ryan’s young five-year professional career, and it was supposed to put him in the position to challenge WBC lightweight champion, Devin Haney.

Surprisingly, Ryan balked at the idea of fighting Haney, saying he thought it was a boring fight for him and that he had other options in Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Manny Pacquiao.

But unfortunately for Ryan, neither of those fights happened, so he was back in the familiar position for fighting for a shot at Haney’s WBC 135lb title. It made no sense, given that Ryan had already passed on the idea of fighting Haney.