Ryan Garcia vs Mario Barrios Reportedly Close for Early 2026

A fight between WBC welterweight champ Mario Barrios and Ryan Garcia is reportedly close to being made for some time in the first quarter of next year. As per Mike Coppinger of Ring Magazine, Barrios of PBC, and Garcia of Golden Boy have been “exchanging contracts.” This is an interesting fight, and should it actually go ahead Garcia will be attempting to claim his very first world title.

Barrios, who is 29-2-2(18), will be aiming to get a win this time around, as he was held to a draw by living legend Manny Pacquiao in the summer. Garcia, though, was terrible in his last outing, when he was decisioned by Rolly Romero in a duller-than-dull fight. Garcia, 24-2(20), needs to show us all he has got himself together, motivated, and now able to live up to his enormous potential. A 100 percent “KingRy” could be expected to have too much speed, power, and all-round skill for Barrios — a fighter critics such as former champ Paulie Malignaggi have said is one of the “worst” world champions in recent memory.

Garcia’s Chance to Finally Become a World Champion

There is no date yet set, and neither is there a venue, but New York around March or April seems a good bet. And if Barrios and Garcia do come to terms, it will mean Garcia will not be fighting Jake Paul in December — one would think, anyway. It was recently reported how Paul, looking for a replacement foe to fight now that Tank Davis is back in more legal hot water, sent an offer to Garcia.

Golden Boy Shoots Down Jake Paul Talk

Oscar De La Hoya shot down any and all claims that Garcia will be accepting the offer to fight the YouTuber. Instead, Garcia, if he gets the Barrios fight, will have a real chance to make big things happen for him, starting in the first quarter of 2026.

Who wins if — or when — Barrios and Garcia rumble?