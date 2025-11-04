As fans may have read, Ryan Garcia is supposedly close to landing a shot at WBC welterweight champ Mario Barrios. This news has both annoyed and puzzled some people, as A: Garcia has done nothing to earn a shot at the WBC belt, and B: Garcia was suspended for failing a drug test, and again for then coming out with some racist and Islamophobic comments on social media.

Garcia Nearing WBC Title Shot

Garcia, last seen dropping a dull decision in a fight for the vacant WBA “regular” welterweight strap, this in May against Rolly Romero, has now had his suspension lifted by Mauricio Sulaiman, head of the WBC. Garcia is now free to challenge Barrios should the two sides come to terms.

WBC’s Faith in “KingRy”

“The WBC Board of Governors has voted in favour of lifting the ban on [Garcia] after his successful process, which had been documented,” Suliaman posted on X today. “The WBC has been very close to Ryan, his family, management, and promoter, and we trust a new life inside and outside the ring will begin. We welcome you [Garcia] with open arms and trust you will be an ambassador for the new generation.”

So, all well and good, then. Let’s just hope “KingRy,” a darn fine, talented boxer when he’s got his act together, will stay firmly on the rails this time. Going back to the (long) lead-up and then aftermath of his initially winning fight with Devin Haney, Garcia shocked us, he worried us, and he made some of us laugh with his online antics and comments.

Garcia’s Second Chance

Now, in need of a solid, reaffirming performance and a win after the Romero let-down, Garcia will hopefully come back with a bang in 2026. If he’s in shape, mentally as well as physically, the fast-handed Garcia should, one would think, have a great shot at taking Barrios’ WBC belt. But is Garcia capable of consistently living the life of a fighter?