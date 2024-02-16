Ryan Garcia Analyzes Haney’s Power – Focus on Accuracy

Ryan Garcia isn’t concerned about WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney’s punching power going into their April 20th mega-fight in Las Vegas. Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) says Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) doesn’t possess power.

Devin does have “accuracy,” which is the main thing Ryan feels he must worry about for their headliner on DAZN.

“Sniper” Not “Knockout Artist”

“[A weak] chin is when you get hit, and you don’t get back up. He cannot hit hard,” said Ryan Garcia about WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney. “It’s his accuracy. The punches that you don’t see are the ones that hurt you. Not the ones that you do see,” said Ryan to Jack Alter’s site.

This means that Ryan will need to take Haney’s accurate shots and then work his way into position to unload his formidable left hook smash to chop him down.

Haney’s accuracy is too good for Ryan to avoid getting hit by him, so he’ll need to trust in his chin to withstand those punches and stay in the fight long enough to nail him with his huge power shots.

“On top of it, there’s people that even when you see it, that s*** hurts. He’s [Haney] not like that. He’s what he is. He’s an accurate sniper. He’s a sniper,” said Ryan.

What Ryan fails to say is that getting to Haney is difficult because he uses his reach to keep his opponents from getting close enough to land. Haney extends his left arm, using it to straight-arm his opposition, which is an illegal move, but he gets away with it due to lax referees.

The only way to get to Haney is for Ryan to use quick feet, knock his extended left arm out of the way, and nail him with shots. It won’t be easy because Haney will be retreating much of the time when attacked, making it difficult for Ryan to get to him.

The Ryan Garcia Formula

“Yeah,” said Kingry when asked if he sees himself going up to welterweight in the future. “165,” said Ryan on how much he weighs naturally.

“You guys don’t want to do it. I’ll show you how to do it. I’ll sacrifice my health and possibly my life to keep boxing moving forward as it should, as it will,” said Ryan.