The matchup, first reported by BoxingScene, has been in place for months but moved across multiple dates and platforms before settling on the Garcia Barrios event. It was originally tied to early 2026 Premier Boxing Champions plans before changes in event control reshaped the card.

Russell enters the fight at 18 1 with 17 knockouts. The 28 year old southpaw from Capitol Heights, Maryland, captured the WBA belt with a unanimous decision win over Jose Valenzuela in March, a bout that required steady work across twelve rounds rather than early damage. Russell has not returned to the ring since that performance.

His lone career defeat came last June, when he dropped a decision to Alberto Puello in a vacant WBC title fight. Since then, Russell has leaned into a style built around pace and output rather than quick conclusions, an approach that carried through his title winning effort.

Hiraoka arrives unbeaten at 24 0 with 19 knockouts and has held the WBA mandatory position since a ninth round stoppage of Ismael Barroso last September in Tokyo. That victory remains his most recognizable result, alongside a 2021 bout against Jin Sasaki that pushed him into the later rounds before a stoppage.

While Hiraoka’s record shows consistent finishing ability, he has not yet been required to operate deep into a championship fight. He has never been taken the full twelve rounds, leaving questions about how his style carries over once early momentum is no longer available.

Russell’s recent fights offer a different profile. He has shown a willingness to stay engaged over long stretches, maintain output, and win rounds without relying on knockdowns. That contrast gives the matchup its shape.

The Russell Hiraoka bout adds a second title fight to the Garcia Barrios card and sets up a clear test of styles when the bell rings February 21.