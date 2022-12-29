Rolly Romero says Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia not happening

Former lightweight world title challenger Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero predicts Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Ryan Garcia won’t be fighting next year.

Rolly isn’t saying why he doubts the Tank-Ryan fight won’t be happening, but there’s the possibility that Gervonta’s legal problems could get in the way of his mega-fight against Ryan Garcia.

WBA ‘regular’ Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) was arrested this week and charged with domestic violence in Broward County, Florida. Additionally, Tank has a course case in February for an alleged hit & run.

If Tank Davis is unable to fight, we’ll see who Ryan Garcia wins up facing. He’s now fighting at 140, and wants to battle for a world title against one of the champions.

Rolly (14-1, 12 KOs) is coming off a sixth round knockout loss at the hands of Tank Davis last May. He was competitive with Tank until getting knocked out in the sixth.

Since that loss, Rolly has talked of wanting a rematch with Tank or a title shot against IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. Unfortunately for Rolly, neither of those fights are expected to happen.

“I don’t know, just chilling,” said Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero to Fight Hub TV when asked about his next fight. “No target date. I want Tank, but he’s not going to fight me, so f**k him. Yeah, he’s a lucky mother f***er.

“No,” said Rolly Romero when asked if he thinks the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight will happen in early 2023. “I’m not interested in that at all. I don’t even want to talk about it, honestly. I just don’t want to talk about it. It has nothing to do with me.

“I’m moving down to 130. I’m sure I can [make the weight]. Yeah, but Spence don’t want to fight me. I tried to make it happen,” said Rolly when asked if he plans on going up to 147.

“He don’t want s**t to do with me. I don’t like little chats,” Rolly said when asked if he’ll have a “little chat” with IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr to try and persuade him to give him a title shot.

“I’m going to get Errol Spence Jr after Terence. At the end of it, that fight is going to be boring as f**k. It’s going to be two southpaws, and I don’t know a fight that has two southpaws. Spence is going to whip Crawford’s a**. I’m going to get Spence after this and Rolly wins,” said Rolando.