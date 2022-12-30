Boots Ennis is “high risk” for Spence says Bozy

Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis understands why IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr is dragging his feet about fighting IBF mandatory challenger Boots because it’s a “high risk, low reward” fight that he “might not win.”

Boots is too dangerous for Spence, and the upside isn’t huge because he’s not well-known with casual boxing fans yet.

Bozy says Spence (28-0, 22 KOs), at this point in his career, is on his way out of the game, and he’s just trying to collect as much money as he can before he retires.

That’s why Spence is so persistent in setting up a fight with WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford, even though he made him look silly and wasted his time by disappearing without warning during negotiations to fight David Avanesyan on BLK Prime PPV on December 10th.

If Spence weren’t on his way out the door, he’d have written Crawford off for good after that move, but with Errol wanting to get the biggest payday he can get, he’s forgetting about his pride and is willing to take the risk of Terence disappearing again without warning.

“I don’t have any problems with Boots because he lives in the gym and trains in the gym,” said Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis to Fighthype about his soon Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis.

“I’m not even going to name them,” said Bozy when asked who are the three fighters that he wants Boots to fight in 2023. “This is what I tell everybody. It’s whoever has got the belts. That’s who we’re after.

“It can be at 147, and once we clean that division out, we’ll move up to 154. Crawford did what he was supposed to do. He’s supposed to knock that guy out,” Bozy said when asked about his thoughts on WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford’s recent victory over David Avanesyan on December 10th.

“That guy had no chance with Crawford. Crawford is a pretty decent boxer. As a matter of fact, one of the best boxers out there today, and he knows what to do. He might take his time.

“But he’s got to be careful when it’s somebody on him, though. You can’t start out slow when you’re fighting somebody that is constantly putting pressure on you.

“But he can box, and he can fight. You can’t take nothing away from him. He’s a great fighter.

“The difference is if you watch Boots, Boots can punch with both hands,” said Bozy when asked about the similarities between Crawford and Boots Ennis.

“If you watch Crawford, Crawford is good on one side, though. What side do you see him on the most [southpaw], and that’s the side he’s knocking people out. Look and see.

“Boots is strong with both hands, and when he switch, people don’t know when he switch. It’s all natural, and Boots is much faster than Crawford, much faster.

“I don’t use duck; everybody uses duck,” said Bozy when asked if Errol Spence Jr is ducking Jaron if he chooses not to fight him.

“What I use is this. He’s been in the game for a long time. So when he fights Boots, it’s high risk, low reward,” Bozy said about Spence.

“People don’t like hearing that, but understand where he’s coming from. He’s on his way out. He’s trying to make as much money as he can. So if he takes a chance fighting Boots, look what’s going to happen. He might not win.

“That’s what he’s thinking in his mind. Understand where he’s coming from. Like I said, it’s whoever [has the belts]. Whoever has the titles, they’re going to have to see us. If they don’t have to see us, they’re going to have to move up.

“That’s how you stay on point by staying in the gym,” said Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis to the media. “That’s how you get better. I always stay in the gym.

“I stay in the gym to better myself each and every time. I’m not worried about nobody else,” said Boots Ennis.

“Just tighten up, staying in the gym, and staying hungry. That’s how you get better, and that’s how you become a great. I’m always going to be in the gym.

“Right after this fight, I’m going to be in the gym on Monday,” said Boots.