Andy Ruiz says “Ryan gave up,” surrendered to Tank Davis

Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr was disgusted by how Ryan Garcia weakly quit on one knee in the seventh round after his body shot knockdown by Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis last Saturday night.

On social media, Ryan Garcia has been taking withering fire from hopping mad fans, who feel that he 100% quit in the seventh after taking a hard punch to the midsection from Davis.

“Man, Gervonta did what he had to do. He won the fight, but I was going for Ryan, but he gave up, man. I felt like he gave up,” said Andy Ruiz Jr to Fighthype. “I feel like he should have done what he has to do to win the fight.”

It did look like Ryan was scared after he was knocked down by a left-hand counter by Tank in round two. After that incident, Ryan seemed afraid to throw power shots because he didn’t want to be countered again by Gervonta.

If Ryan had been knocked cold by Tank Davis in the seventh, which is likely what would have happened if he had continued fighting, it would have been a permanent highlight reel that would have gone viral and seen by the entire world. But by quitting on a knee, Ryan avoided that indignity, but now much wear the label of a ‘quitter.’

“When we get [knocked] down, we got to get back up. We got to ask God for that victory. When we get knocked down, we got to ask God for that victory, but I felt like that’s what he should have done.

“I still feel that Ryan should have done more. He should have risked his life more. He should have risked his life more,” said Ruiz.

Fans think Ryan quit

What makes the fans think that it was a quit job by Ryan is how he sprang back to his feet, looking fresh, showing no signs of pain after the referee Thomas Taylor finished with the ten count in the seventh round.

Ryan, looking unhurt, walked back to his corner, showing no signs of distress on his face. If anything, Ryan had a look of relief on his face, happy that the fight was over. Fans think Ryan bailed out of the contest because he didn’t want to get knocked out in the clinical sense.

Ruiz, who knows what it’s like to be dropped in a fight, feels that Ryan (23-1, 19 KOs) should have got back to his feet and “risked his life more” against Tank (29-0, 27 KOs) upon being knocked down in round seven in their highly anticipated 136-lb catchweight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.