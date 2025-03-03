Rolly Romero Blasts Crawford’s Chances Against Canelo: ‘He’s Too Weak, Just Cashing Out for Money'”

Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero is giving Terence Crawford no chance of beating WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez in their fight on September 13th. Rolly sees the 37-year-old Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) as being too weak and not big enough to take the hard shots from Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs).

“Cashing Out”

Like many fans, Romero sees Crawford’s reason for going up to 168 to fight Canelo is for “money.” He’s “cashing out” with this fight. If he were serious about taking this fight for legacy purposes, he’d be moving up now to take a tune-up. He’d also be staying in the division rather than returning to 154 or retiring. That tips off fans what Crawford’s true reason for moving up.

“We’re talking about a 168-lb, hard-hitting Canelo fighting a 147-pounder, who looked like s*** at 154,” said Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero to Fighthype, previewing the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight for September 13th.

Canelo isn’t the 22-year-old fighter that lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013. This version of Canelo would punch holes in Mayweather if there were a way to put the two together in that time.