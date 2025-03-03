Rolly Romero Blasts Crawford’s Chances Against Canelo: ‘He’s Too Weak, Just Cashing Out for Money'” By Michael Collins - 03/03/2025 - Comments Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero is giving Terence Crawford no chance of beating WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez in their fight on September 13th. Rolly sees the 37-year-old Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) as being too weak and not big enough to take the hard shots from Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs). “Cashing Out” Like many fans, Romero sees Crawford’s reason for going up to 168 to fight Canelo is for “money.” He’s “cashing out” with this fight. If he were serious about taking this fight for legacy purposes, he’d be moving up now to take a tune-up. He’d also be staying in the division rather than returning to 154 or retiring. That tips off fans what Crawford’s true reason for moving up. “We’re talking about a 168-lb, hard-hitting Canelo fighting a 147-pounder, who looked like s*** at 154,” said Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero to Fighthype, previewing the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight for September 13th. Canelo isn’t the 22-year-old fighter that lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013. This version of Canelo would punch holes in Mayweather if there were a way to put the two together in that time. “He [Crawford] got hit a lot [in his debut at junior middleweight against Israil Madrimov on August 3rd last year]. Could you imagine if Canelo hit him with any of those shots with all the extra weight that Canelo has. You can’t even compare. “Do you remember the last time a 154-pounder moved up to try and fight Canelo? You’re going to tell me that Jermell [Charlo] is smaller than Crawford? I would not make that fight. You’re telling me that Crawford will be able to take the s*** off what Floyd did against Canelo? “It’s a completely different fight. You can’t even compare. That’s a 147-pounder fighting a 168-pounder. That’s 21 lbs. Let’s go 154-pounder. That’s still 14 pounds. Bud wants money. He has to cash out,” said Rolly when told that Crawford is the one who wants to fight Canelo. Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter Related News: David Benavidez Snr On His Son’s Many Options: “Bivol, Beterbiev, Smith, Zurdo…….Canelo”De La Hoya Slams Canelo’s Scull Selection: ‘People Want Benavidez, Big Fights'”Oscar De La Hoya On The September Clash Between Canelo And Terence Crawford: “He’ll Run Right Through Him” NYSAC’s Review Could Change the Outcome of Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach”Gervonta Davis’ Team Reaches Out to Lomachenko, Despite More Lucrative OptionsZurdo Ramirez Is Looking At May Defence Against Yuniel Dorticos Boxing News | Rolly Romero Blasts Crawford’s Chances Against Canelo: ‘He’s Too Weak, Just Cashing Out for Money'” Last Updated on 03/03/2025