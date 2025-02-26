Roach Sees Tank’s Weaknesses: “Scientist” Strategises “Hulk” Power Surge

Lamont Roach says he views himself as a “scientist that turns into ‘The Hulk,’ and he feels he’s going to make that transformation on Saturday night on March 1st when he challenges Gervonta Davis for his WBA lightweight title at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. If that’s who Tank (30-0, 28 KOs) has to deal with on Saturday, he’ll no longer be the King of the 135-lb division.

(Credit: Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions)

Transformation Triggered

“I’m close to a scientist in there. You know how ‘The Hulk’ is with Bruce Banner? That’s like me,” said Lamont Roach to the media, talking about the transformation he goes through from being a scientist to becoming ‘The Hulk’ in his fights. This Saturday, he faces Gervonta Davis.

Lamont is like Dr. Bruce Banner, who transforms into The Incredible Hulk when angered. He’s like the character who is exposed to a large dose of gamma radiation that transforms him periodically. If that transformation occurs this Saturday, Tank Davis will be in trouble.

“Specifics I can tell you. We’re just working on getting stronger, getting faster. We have more room. We don’t need to lose more weight. We have more room to do a lot more physical things. I’ve known him since I was a kid for sure,” said Roach about Tank Davis.

Roach can’t help but be stronger for this fight because he’s moving up from 130 to 135, which will make a big difference in his power. You add that to his excellent boxing skills. He’s going to be a nightmare for Tank, especially if he builds up a huge lead after six rounds.

ank ALWAYS falls behind early in his fight and relies on his power to bail him out in the second half of his fights. If his power fails to come through for him on Saturday, we could see Roach defeating him and knocking him off his perch as the #1 guy at lightweight.