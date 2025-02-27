De La Hoya Slams Canelo’s Scull Selection: ‘People Want Benavidez, Big Fights'”

Unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez is looking good training for his May 3rd undisputed championship against IBF champ William Scull in Riyadh. Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) is overqualified for the job. Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) is a fighter that would likely lose to 10 of the top 15 in the division.

If fans needed proof that Canelo is on his retirement tour, Scull, Terence Crawford, and the winner of the Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn fight proves that. Those are the next three fights for Alvarez. It’s too bad Canelo isn’t getting the Crawford fight over with on May 3rd. Dragging that circus fight out until September 13th

Fans want to see Canelo fight David Benavidez, and if not him. Dmitry Bivol. Those are not not realistic options for Alvarez unless Turki Alalshikh comes through and offers a lot of money to Alvarez.

