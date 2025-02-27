De La Hoya Slams Canelo’s Scull Selection: ‘People Want Benavidez, Big Fights'” By Tim Compton - 02/27/2025 - Comments Unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez is looking good training for his May 3rd undisputed championship against IBF champ William Scull in Riyadh. Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) is overqualified for the job. Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) is a fighter that would likely lose to 10 of the top 15 in the division. If fans needed proof that Canelo is on his retirement tour, Scull, Terence Crawford, and the winner of the Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn fight proves that. Those are the next three fights for Alvarez. It’s too bad Canelo isn’t getting the Crawford fight over with on May 3rd. Dragging that circus fight out until September 13th Fans want to see Canelo fight David Benavidez, and if not him. Dmitry Bivol. Those are not not realistic options for Alvarez unless Turki Alalshikh comes through and offers a lot of money to Alvarez. Fourth Quarter “Canelo, what are you doing? People want to see big fights. They want to see Benavidez. To a certain extent, they want to see Crawford,” said Oscar De La Hoya to Fight Hub TV, reacting to Canelo Alvarez choosing to fight William Scull on May 3rd. “The big mega-events, especially towards the end of your career. This is the fourth quarter of Canelo’s career. So, you might as well give them the big fights. “It’s his career, his choices. 10, 15 years from now, are we going to say you ducked Benavidez or you gave us a great fight with Benavidez? That’s the question. I think it would be a great fight. I think it’s a pick ’em fight,” said De La Hoya when asked how a fight between Canelo and Benavidez would go. “That’s why I don’t understand. Fight the very best. He’s at the elite, at the top. You might as well fight the very best. Whoever they put in front of you, that’s what legends do,” said Oscar. Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter Related News: Oscar De La Hoya On The September Clash Between Canelo And Terence Crawford: “He’ll Run Right Through Him”Bivol’s Promoter Eyes Canelo Rematch, Not Benavidez Clash“Softest, Money-Hungry”: De La Hoya’s Verdict on Canelo’s Boxing Career Roach Sees Tank’s Weaknesses: “Scientist” Strategises “Hulk” Power SurgeJose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela: Stealing the Show Against Gary Antuanne RussellOscar De La Hoya On The September Clash Between Canelo And Terence Crawford: “He’ll Run Right Through Him” Boxing News | De La Hoya Slams Canelo’s Scull Selection: ‘People Want Benavidez, Big Fights'” Last Updated on 02/27/2025