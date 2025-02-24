Roach Promises Spectacle Against Tank Davis: “I’m Going to Get You”

Lamont Roach says Gervonta Davis has never fought anyone during his career that has the confidence and skills to beat him until now, ahead of their fight on Saturday, March 1st, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Roach (25-1-1, 10 KOs) feels that the only guy that Tank (30-0, 28 KOs) has faced that had confidence was Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, but he lacked the skillset to get the job done.
It would be a big upset if Roach could defeat Tank Davis because most fans believe this is another cherry-pick from the Baltimore native. He picked Roach from the 130-lb division and is not a power puncher. Davis can walk Roach down and bomb him with power shots without worrying about anything big coming back.
Roach, 29, will challenge Tank Davis for his WBA lightweight title this Saturday night on PBC on Prime Video pay-per-view. The event goes for $79.95. In the chief support, WBA light welterweight champion Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela (14-2, 9 KOs) defends against #5 Gary Antuanne Russell (17-1, 17 KOs).
“Get You Before You Get Me”
“It’s a competition, and there can only be one winner. I’m going to get you before you get me,” said Lamont Roach to Sean Zittel about his attitude for his fight this Saturday night against Gervonta Davis. I think it’s going to be for ‘Fight of the Year.’ It’s definitely going to be a spectacle.
“It’s all about confidence. It’s all about what you set out to do and how hard you work to be able to do what it takes to do what you got to do. I think that a lot of the opponents that lack that. I think the only person that did was Pitbull [Cruz], but skill-wise, he was limited.
“If you’re worried about a punch landing and doing something to you, eventually, it’s going to happen. You got to go in there knowing that you’re ready,” said Roach.