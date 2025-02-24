Roach Promises Spectacle Against Tank Davis: “I’m Going to Get You”

Lamont Roach says Gervonta Davis has never fought anyone during his career that has the confidence and skills to beat him until now, ahead of their fight on Saturday, March 1st, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Roach (25-1-1, 10 KOs) feels that the only guy that Tank (30-0, 28 KOs) has faced that had confidence was Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, but he lacked the skillset to get the job done.

It would be a big upset if Roach could defeat Tank Davis because most fans believe this is another cherry-pick from the Baltimore native. He picked Roach from the 130-lb division and is not a power puncher. Davis can walk Roach down and bomb him with power shots without worrying about anything big coming back.

Roach, 29, will challenge Tank Davis for his WBA lightweight title this Saturday night on PBC on Prime Video pay-per-view. The event goes for $79.95. In the chief support, WBA light welterweight champion Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela (14-2, 9 KOs) defends against #5 Gary Antuanne Russell (17-1, 17 KOs).

“Get You Before You Get Me”