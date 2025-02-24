Junto Nakatani Too Good For David Cuellar, Retains WBC Bantamweight Title With Third Round KO

Earlier today in Japan, WBC bantamweight ruler Junto Nakatani proved to be far too good for a game but very over-matched David Cuellar. Making the fourth defence of his belt, 27 year old southpaw Nakatani dropped the 23 year old Mexican twice in round three, the first time with a body shot combo, the end coming after Nakatani unloaded a salvo to the head. Cueller, bleeding from the nose, was counted out, the end coming at 3:04 of the third.

Now 30-0(23), Nakatani has won his last four fights inside the distance. Cuellar, who gave it a go but was simply out of his depth, is now 28-1(18).

Nakatani took his time early, having a good look at his challenger. Cuellar tried his best to find some openings and he did land the occasion punch. But Nakatani was still in first gear. When he did open up, in round three, it was suddenly all over. Nakatani is as lethal to the body as he is to the head, as Cuellar found out to his cost.

Fast, powerful and deadly accurate, Nakatini’s left hand to the body proved painful, and the champion didn’t waste any time when Cuellar got back up, the onslaught to the head from Nakatani knocking out of Cuellar whatever fight was still there. It was in truth an easy night’s work for Nakatani, a superb fighter who absolutely should be on your pound-for-pound list.

If course, Nakatani wants to unify the bantamweight division, before, he hopes, and we all hope, he goes into a mega-fight with Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue. Can anyone beat Nakatani? Maybe not. Maybe not even “The Monster.”

Next up for Nakatani, it will almost certainly be a unification fight with IBF champion at 118 pounds, Ryosuke Nishida, who climbed into the ring to congratulate Nakatani today. The two agreed they should fight one another next. Nishida, also a southpaw, is currently 10-0(2) and he has held the IBF belt since May of last year.