Results: Otto Wallin, Jan Paul Rivera, Justis Huni, Omar Trinidad, Junlong Zhang, Stephanie Han

In a swift and brutal display, heavyweight Otto Wallin (27-2, 15 KOs) took merely 48 seconds to obliterate Onoriode Ehwarieme (20-5, 19 KOs) in the opening round Friday at the Tropicana in Atlantic City. Wallin unleashed a vicious straight left, flooring Ehwarieme, who found himself unable to battle on.

In a dramatic battle of undefeated featherweights, Jan Paul Rivera (10-0, 6 KOs) graciously put an end to Justin Goodson’s (8-1, 8 KOs) undefeated streak. This encounter unfolded on Friday night at the Caribe Royale Resort in Florida. Rivera, in a display of sheer mercy, first introduced Goodson to the canvas in the third round, just to make sure he knew his way down. Then, in the seventh round, Rivera kindly repeated the lesson twice more before the referee stepped in at 2:43, probably to save Goodson from thanking Rivera himself.

Justis Huni turned up the heat in Brisbane, handing Troy Pilcher his first career loss with a thunderous second-round technical knockout at the Fortitude Music Hall. Pilcher tried to set the pace early, throwing everything he had in the first round. However, Huni, just 25 years old, wasn’t just there to play defense; he responded with a crisp body shot that signaled trouble for Pilcher.

As the second round unfolded, Huni shifted gears, delivering a brutal left hook to Pilcher’s head that sent him staggering into the corner. Huni, relentless and ferocious, didn’t let up, hammering Pilcher with a barrage of punches. The referee, Paul Tapley, saw enough and called it quits with 40 seconds left in the round, preserving Huni’s pristine record now standing at 10-0, while Pilcher faces his first setback, moving to 9-1-1.

Friday night at the Commerce Casino near downtown Los Angeles turned into a showcase for Omar Trinidad (16-0-1, 13 KOs) from Boyle Heights, California, who decided it was time to close the show with a bang against Ukrainian southpaw Viktor Slavinskyi (15-3-1, 7 KOs). Right from the bell, Trinidad wasn’t about wasting time, pressuring and pinning Slavinskyi like a poster on the ropes.

As the fight unfolded, it seemed Trinidad’s sheer size was doing half the talking. Slavinskyi, on his part, wasn’t just there to make up the numbers; the guy hung tough, exchanging leather late into the fight. However, a mean straight right from Trinidad had Slavinskyi rethinking his life choices, stumbling back to the ropes—a move so dramatic that referee Ray Corona had to call it a knockdown.

Not one to leave things half-baked, Trinidad delivered the final blow, sending Slavinskyi to the canvas once more. The ref, having seen enough, waved off the fight at 2:31, sparing Slavinskyi further punishment and the fans any suspense.

Toronto erupted last Saturday night as Three Lions Promotions rolled out a spectacle at the Concert Hall. The heavyweight showdown featured Junlong Zhang, stationed out of Toronto and hailing from China, demolishing Cesar Hernan Reynoso of Argentina with a knockout in the very first round of their 8-round main event. This marked Zhang’s explosive return to the ring after a two-year hiatus, pushing his record to an impressive 20-1-0, with 19 KOs.

In the co-main event, the middleweight bout turned into a fist-flinging festival as Triston Brookes, Three Lions’ fresh recruit, and Mikhail Miller threw down in a battle marked by six knockdowns. Brookes, maintaining his unbeaten streak, finished Miller with a TKO in the sixth round, making it a night to remember for the Canadian.

The rest of the card was just as action-packed. Dylan Taylor of Windsor, Ontario, clinched a unanimous decision victory over Vitalii Maksymiv of Ukraine in a 4-round match. Also gracing the victors’ circle, Meilyn Martinez from Vera Cruz, Mexico, and Antonio Scaringi of Niagara Falls both secured unanimous decisions in their respective bouts, ensuring their undefeated records stayed intact.

Stephanie Han decided to make it a memorable evening by turning Miranda Reyes into a punching bag for eight rounds to grab the vacant WBA Continental Americas Lightweight Championship.

Both El Paso natives decided to ditch the friendly neighbor act and go full gladiator, ensuring everyone’s popcorn was worth the price. After the dust settled, Han emerged victorious by unanimous decision. Surprising, right? Because who would have thought a fight could be both bloody and unanimous?

With this win, Han remains undefeated and apparently now has world domination on her to-do list.

Meanwhile, in the role of the evening’s thunder stealer, Jorge Tovar decided two rounds were way too many to deal with Lester Medrano. Tovar sent Medrano packing before the ice in the fans’ drinks even had a chance to melt, marking a return to his knockout ways. Because why bother sweating through more rounds when you can wrap up your workday early?

El Paso witnessed its own little war, complete with blood, sweat, and cheers. If Han and Tovar keep this up, the town might just become the new synonym for “boxing brawl heaven.”

Click here to view all boxing results