Rising Prospect Muratalla Eyes Bigger Names, Leaves Keyshawn Davis in the Dust

Undefeated lightweight contender Raymond Muratalla (19-0, 16 KOs) says he doesn’t see fellow Top Rank fighter Keyshawn Davis as being on the same level as him.

Ranked #2 WBC and #5 WBA, Muratalla is viewed as a future star in the lightweight division, but he needs the fights to get to the next level.

Keyshawn would be an ideal stepping stone for Muratalla, but Top Rank will likely keep the 24-year-old Norfolk, Virginia native far away from him because he came close to losing his last fight against Nahir Albright.

The fight showed that Keyshawn hasn’t improved since Cuban Andy Cruz beat him in the 2020 Olympics. Still, Keyshawn has been receiving more attention than him due to his experience in the Olympics.

“I don’t think he’s on my level yet,” Muratalla said to Little Giant Boxing about Keyshawn Davis. “I don’t think that’ll come anytime soon, but if it does happen, that would be an easy win for me.”

It’s pretty obvious watching Keyshawn struggle against Albright that he’s not ready for fighters like Muratalla, Vasily Lomachenko, Frank Martin, or Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis.

What’s interesting is Top Rank isn’t giving Muratalla the same push as they are with Keyshawn. They’re wasting the potential of Muratalla by not giving him the same push as they are with Davis.

“He seems my style and he knows what I’m capable of doing,” said Muratalla reacting to being told that Tim Bradley believes he’s capable of beating Devin Haney.

Muratalla is coming off an eighth round knockout over previously unbeaten Diego Torres Nunez last November. Before that, Muratalla stopped Jeremiah Nakathilia in the second round in an impressive performance.

That fight put Muratalla on the map for a lot of boxing fans, as Nakathilia is a fighter that Shakur Stevenson had struggled against in 2021, needing to go the full twelve-round distance to win a decision.

“It’s going to be great what’s coming up this year. Whoever has the belts when it’s my time, that’s who I want. I haven’t gotten any information on that yet, but I’m sure it’s going to be something good that the fans want to see,” said Muratalla when asked what Bob Arum has planned for him.