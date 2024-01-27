Rolly Romero Blames Ryan Garcia for Missed Fight, Promises “Poodle” Treatment to Cruz

Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero is blaming Ryan Garcia for him not getting the March 30th fight against him for his failure to call him so they could talk about making a deal for the Amazon Prime Video PPV fight.

Rolly (15-1, 13 KOs) will instead be defending his WBA light welterweight title against lightweight contender Isaac ‘Ptibull’ Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KOs) in a confusing match-up.

Rolando says that Oscar De La Hoya didn’t want Ryan to fight him in the first place, and he feels that he’d been fed a lot of “misinformation.”

Choosing Pitbull Cruz could backfire on Rolly, with the tiny 5’5″ lightweight forcing him into a war of attrition and stopping him.

“Ryan Garcia has too many people in his ear and doesn’t know who to trust,” said Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero to Fighthype. In reality, the person he should have sat down and called was me. He has my number. He should have sat down and called me.

“He’s all over the place, being fed all sorts of misinformation. I don’t think [Golden Boy CEO Oscar] De La Hoya wanted the fight [with Ryan Garcia] to be made to begin with. I have a really good feeling that De La Hoya didn’t want the fight to be made.

“Regardless, Ryan knows me. He knows I’m straight up no matter what. He should have called me to begin with. A poodle” said Rolly on what he will call the tiny 5’5″ lightweight Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, who he faces next on March 30th on Amazon Prime PPV in Las Vegas.

“If [Giovanni] Cabrera had any power, it would have been really bad for Pitbull [in their fight last July, which Cruz edged out by a 12-round split decision]. Cabrera knocked him down. They didn’t count it, but it was a clean punch, and Pitbull did act a little weird when he got up. So, there’s that.

“Rolly Romero is the hardest hitter in the world at that weight [140]. I’m pretty sure that I’ll be the favorite [against Cruz], but I don’t care about any of that. I hope I’m under[dog]. Bet everything on Rolly. Rolly is betting everything on himself.

“Nonstop betting on myself. I turned down a lot of offers, and I just continuously bet on myself. I take less money and bet on myself. I take less money and go for the opportunity because I know what it really was,” said Rolly.