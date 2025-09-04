Rising Danger at 168: Iglesias vs. Shishkin

To use a term from the legendary hip hop magazine The Source, rising prospect Osleys Iglesias

is a perfect example of unsigned hype. Although Iglesias has fought on cards promoted by Bob

Arum’s Top Rank or even a co-promotion by Lou Dibella, none of the top promoters in the sport

have put pen to paper. For the record Iglesias is signed to Eye of the Tiger Managment. The

southpaw boxer from the storied amateur program in Cuba is stepping to the plate in his biggest

test to date. Standing in the way on his climb in the super middleweight division is veteran boxer

Vladimir Shishkin. As of now this main event hasn’t found a home in America so here’s hoping

by Thursday night, we can watch it legally live.

The Cuban’s Rise and Shishkin’s Challenge

The most recognizable name on the Cuban native’s resume through 13 bouts is Isaac Chilemba.

Fighting out of Canada for the last 4 fights, Oslyes has made quick work of his opponents. It

only took a total of 9 rounds to score four knockouts bringing his record to 13-0 with 12

stoppages. KO victim Evgeny Shvedenko managed to win a few rounds off William Scull. Scull

happens to be the man who gave Vladimir Shishkin his only loss as a professional. It should be

noted the fight between Scull and Shishkin was very competitive.

Scull would go on to stink the joint up in a horrendous display losing to Canelo Alvarez.

Shishkin previously ranked high in the IBF had other opportunities to fight the likes of David

Morrell, but he bought his time waiting for a shot at the IBF. For the record, Vladimir landed

more punches on Scull than Canelo did. Shishkin went 10 full rounds in a clear victory over Sena

Agbeko whereas Iglesias stopped the same fighter in the opening frame. Enough of the triangle

theories, lets break down this fight.

Keys to Victory: Pressure vs. Patience

Neither boxer is all that great on the defensive end so look for this matchup to be fairly

entertaining. Both men have solid jabs and can punch in combination. Shishkin prefers to fight at

range, but he will eventually have to bring pressure. Iglesias has decent hand speed and even

better timing, also is comfortable not tense in the ring. One could claim too comfortable at times.

Oslyes wide stance and overall footwork can get him in trouble. Hence the pressure this boxing

podcaster believes Shishkin should apply. Backing up Iglesias getting him out of his comfort

zone is a must.

Iglesias needs to take his time using the jab and targeting the body instead of head hunting and

relying on his power too much. Clubbing hooks and what appears to be an improving upper cut

is another weapon at Iglesias’s disposal. All and all Shishkin is exactly what the doctor ordered

to find out just how bright of future Osleys has at 168. If you think Iglesias is too green Shishkin

is anywhere from +540 to +600 outright win or +1000 by decision. This boxing junkie sides with

Iglesias to win but something tells me it will go rounds and possibly the distance. Haven’t

committed to +295 Iglesias by decision just yet but it’s tempting.

My Official Prediction is Osleys Iglesias by late stoppage.

Other Fights Worth Watching

Side Note: In other action this weekend Michael Conlan vs. Jack Bateson and Mark Dickinson

vs. Troy Williamson should be interesting. Also, a 50-50 fight between Pedro Guevara and

Adrian Curiel is the co-feature to Eduardo Nunez vs. Christopher Velez.

Start Times:

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2025

Local Time (Montreal): 8:00 PM

USA ET: 8:00 PM

UK London: 1:00 AM (Sep 5)

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Live on: Punching Grace (streaming)

Fight Card (weights in lbs/kg)

Osleys Iglesias (13-0, 12 KOs) vs. Vladimir Shishkin (16-1, 10 KOs), 12 rounds, super middleweights, 168 lbs / 76.2 kg, IBF eliminator

Dzmitry Asanau (10-0, 4 KOs) vs. Laid Douadi (27-0-1, 3 KOs), 10 rounds, lightweights, 135 lbs / 61.2 kg, WBC Continental title

Alexandre Gaumont (13-0, 9 KOs) vs. Ramadan Hiseni (21-2-2, 8 KOs), 10 rounds, super middleweights, 165 lbs / 74.8 kg

Jhon Orobio (14-0, 12 KOs) vs. Xolisani Ndongeni (33-7, 19 KOs), 10 rounds, super lightweights, 140 lbs / 63.5 kg, WBC Continental title

Avery Martin Duval (13-0-1, 7 KOs) vs. Luis Campos (11-1, 7 KOs), 10 rounds, lightweights, 135 lbs / 61.2 kg

Moreno Fendero (11-0, 9 KOs) vs. Boris Crighton (13-5, 7 KOs), 8 rounds, super middleweights, 168 lbs / 76.2 kg

Wyatt Sanford (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Semjon Kamanin (5-3, 3 KOs), 6 rounds, super lightweights, 140 lbs / 63.5 kg

