Results: Lomachenko beats Rigondeaux

WBO super featherweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko (10-1, 8 KOs) defeated previously unbeaten Guillermo Rigondeaux (17-1, 11 KOs) by a 6th round injury stoppage on Saturday night in their long awaited match on ESPN at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Lomachenko looked at least 20 pounds heavier than Rigondeaux. There was no way Rigondeaux was going to win the fight based on Lomachenko’s size advantage.





Rigondeaux chose to not come out for round 7 after complaining of an injury to his left hand. Rigondeaux was getting totally out-boxed by Lomachenko before the stoppage. It appeared that Rigondeaux was afraid to let his hands go in the fight for fear of being countered.

In round 6, Rigondeaux was docked a point for holding.

Overall, the Lomachenko-Rigondeaux fight was a disappointment. It wasn’t exciting to watch, as their was very little action. Rigondeaux never landed more than 3 punches in a round, and Lomachenko was mostly throwing weaker, speedy shots meant to just make contact. This was not Gennady Golovkin at his finest. Lomachenko was boxing, and using his size to wrestle Rigondeaux and walk him to the ropes. Lomachenko would use his head and stick it in the face of Rigondeaux each time he would clinch. Lomachenko also threw a lot of rabbit punches that he got away with in the clinch. The referee gave Lomachenko a lot of breaks for his fouling. The referee didn’t do the same for Rigondeaux.