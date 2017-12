Unbeaten Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois (6-0, 6 KOs) picked up his 6th consecutive knockout in stopping journeyman Dorian Darch (12-6-1, 1 KOs) in the 2nd round on Saturday night at the Copper Box Arena, London, England. Dubois, 20, knocked Darch down 4 times in the fight with 3 knockdowns coming in round 3. The fight was halted after the 3rd knockdown in round 3.

Late in round 1, Dubois knocked Darch down with a big right hand.