Results: Anthony Yarde TKOs Nikola Sjekloca

Unbeaten light heavyweight contender Anthony Yarde (14-0, 13 KOs) powered through former world title challenger Nikola Sjekloca (32-5-1, 11 KOs) in stopping him in the 4th round on Saturday night at the Copper Box Arena in London, England.

Yarde, 26, hurt the 39-year-old Sjekloca in the 4th. Yarde then teed off on him until the referee Steve Gray stepped in and halted the fight with Sjekloca still on his feet but badly hurt. The official time of the stoppage was at 1:08 of round 4.





Earlier in the fight, Yarden knocked Sjekloca down with a right hand in round 2.