RESULTS: Lemieux destroys O’Sullivan, Munguia & Chocolatito also victorious

Former middleweight champion David Lemieux (40-4, 34 KOs) showed that he still has a lot left in the tank in smashing Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan (28-3, 20 KOs) in winning a 1st round knockout on Saturday night in their grudge match on the undercard of Saul Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin on HBO pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.





Lemieux timed a perfect left hand that knocked O’Sullivan down on his backside. The referee Russell Mora never even gave the 34-year-old O’Sullivan a chance to get back up. He stopped the fight while O’Sullivan was in the process of getting to his feet. However, as badly hurt as O’Sullivan looked after he got back up, he wasn’t going to make it far before he was knocked down again. Lemieux would have likely hurt hi had the fight been allowed to continue.

Moments before the knockout, O’Sullivan had landed a hard left to the head of Lemieux that knocked him backwards a foot. Lemieux just kept coming forward looking to hammer O’Sullivan. Lemieux’s opportunity came when O’Sullivan threw a slow jab that landed, but was countered by Lemieux. The rest is history.

WBO 154 pound champion Jaime Munguia (31-0, 26 KO’s) defeated Brandon Cook (20-2, 13 KOs) by a 3d round knockout in the co-feature out. Munguia knocked the 32-year-old Cook down twice in the 3rd round. The fight was stopped by referee Tony Weeks after the second knockdown. The matched was stopped at 1:03 of round three. This was not a competitive fight. Munguia’s size and power led him to dominate the smaller Cook until stopping him. It was clear that Muinguia was going to stop Cook going into round three. Cook had been hurt in the first two rounds, and he had little to offer him in the way of resistance.

Overall, it was a good victory for the 21-year-old Munguia for what he was facing tonight. It would be nice if Munguia were stepped up against a better opponent than the ones he’s been facing since he won the WBO 154 pound title last May. Munguia’s first defense was against former WBO junior middleweight champion Liam Smith. Cook was arguably a step down from Smith.





Former four division world champion and Ring #1 pound-for-pound champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (47-2, 39 KOs) showed no signs of ring rust in beating Moises Fuentes (25-6-1, KOs) in the 5th round in an entertaining fight from start to finish. Gonzalez landed a nice combination to knock Fuentes out in the 5th. Gonzalez’s power and his combination punching were on point tonight. He was landing at will against a fighter that didn’t have the punching power or he skills to compete with him.