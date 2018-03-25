Results: Jesus Martinez and Alejandro Santiago fight to a draw

Two exciting battles ended in two controversial draws as Jesus “Chiquiro” Martinez (20-0-2, 13 KOs) and Alejandro “Peque” Santiago (16-2-4, 7 KOs) fought to a split draw in the main event of the March 24 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN at Complejo Ferial De Puerto Rico in Ponce. The fight was a rematch of their 2016 clash which ended in a majority draw. Martinez, who retained his NABO Super Flyweight Title, earned one score of 96-94. A second judge scored the fight 96-94 for Santiago, while a third scored the fight a 95-95 draw.





(Photo Credit: Hector Santos Guia)

“I really think that I won this fight,” said Jose Martinez. “I was all over him [Santiago]. There were some rounds he won, but I won the fight. It was a bit different this time because he was moving and boxing a bit more, but I was there to fight. It’s a draw and I respect the judges, but I will keep working hard and will see soon what my promoter has planned for me.”

“I got robbed again,” said Alejandro Santiago. “I am disappointed. I beat him in his own hometown. It’s really disappointing because I came twice to fight for this championship and both times there were draws. It’s unbelievable. I worked really hard just so that it could end in a draw.”

In a stunning upset, Argentine puncher Lucas Fernandez (12-1-1, 9 KOs) scored a come-from-behind technical knockout victory against previously undefeated 115-pound prospect Joshua “The Professor” Franco (13-1, 6 KOs) in the ninth round of a scheduled 10-round super flyweight battle. Though Franco dropped him early with a beautiful uppercut in the first round, Fernandez eventually wore down the native of San Antonio, Texas, forcing the referee to end matters for Franco in the ninth round after several unanswered blows.

Daniel Zorrilla (5-0, 4 KOs) of Toa Baja, Puerto Rico scored a unanimous decision win through six-rounds of a welterweight battle against Clifford Gray (1-4) of Miami, Florida. All judges had it 60-52 for Zorrilla.





Edwin Valentin (3-0, 3 KOs) of Salinas, Puerto Rico defeated Francisco Rodriguez (4-3-1) of Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico by way of technical knockout in the second round of a battle initially slated for four rounds in the lightweight division.

Josean Serra (12-1, 8 KOs) of Ponce, Puerto Rico defeated Marco Sanchez (12-6-3, 6 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico via technical knockout in the third round of a scheduled 10-round super flyweight clash.

Jose Bartolomei (5-0, 4 KOs) of Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico beat Luis Ortiz (3-24) of Corozal, Puerto Rico over four rounds of featherweight action. All judges scored the fight 40-36 for Bartolomei.

Ricardo Rodriguez (10-2-1, 6 KOs) of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico scored a six-round unanimous decision victory against Eliezer Agosto (2-10, 2 KOs) of Bayamon, Puerto Rico in a featherweight battle. Rodriguez won with three scores of 60-54.





Rashidi “Speedy” Ellis (19-0, 13 KOs), the welterweight pride of Lynn, Mass., stopped Fidel Monterrosa (38-17-1, 30 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia via technical knockout in the fourth round of a scheduled eight-round welterweight bout.

Alberto Nievez (2-0, 2 KOs) of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico defeated Jose L. Cortes (0-1) of Aguada Puerto Rico via third-round TKO in a bantamweight fight initially scheduled for four rounds.

