RESULTS: Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin, Katie Taylor vs Persoon & Undercard

Whyte vs Povetkin & Taylor vs Persoon will be streamed exclusively on DAZN in the United States, as well as Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, and Switzerland. The full five-fight card will begin on DAZN at 2 p.m. ET, with the co-main event expected to begin at 4 p.m. ET. Click here to stream the entire Matchroom Fight Camp event from Essix, UK.

Official Results from Essex:

WBC Interim Heavyweight Title Fight – 12 Rounds

Dillian Whyte: 252.4 lbs……….Alexander Povetkin: 224 lbs.

Undisputed Lightweight Title Fight – 10 Rounds

Katie Taylor: 134.2 lbs…………Delfine Persoon: 132.4 lbs.

Welterweight Fight – 10 Rounds

Luther Clay: 145.5 lbs…………Chris Kongo: 145.4 lbs.

Heavyweight Fight – 8 Rounds

Alen Babic: 205 lbs………….Shawndell Winters: 194 lbs.

Super Middleweight Fight – 10 Rounds

Zak Chelli DRAW Jack Cullen

DAZN has confirmed that the August 22 event headlined by the highly anticipated heavyweight fight between Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin will stream exclusively on DAZN in the United States, as well as Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and Switzerland.

Since coming up short in his first title attempt in 2015 against fellow Brit Anthony Joshua, Whyte (27-1, 18 KOs) has amassed an impressive 11-fight winning streak in pursuit of his next crack at the world title. Meanwhile, Alexander Povetkin (35-2-1, 24 KOs), who held a world heavyweight title for two years, has proven to be among the toughest in the division with his only two losses coming against Joshua and former heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko. The winner of this battle of Top 10 heavyweights becomes the mandatory challenger for the WBC world title strap held by Tyson Fury.

In the August 22 co-feature, undefeated and undisputed world lightweight champion Katie Taylor (15-0, 6 KOs) will meet Delfine Persoon (44-2, 18 KOs) in a rematch of their June 2019 all-action battle in New York City. Taylor retained her undisputed crown with a tight majority decision victory but many, from media ringside to fans across the world, thought Persoon won the hotly contested scrap. The rematch aims to settle the score.

“It is a great time for women’s boxing, with compelling fighters and excellent matchups. Last year, we saw Taylor and Persoon deliver an absolute thriller at MSG and we’re proud to feature this rematch of elite athletes live on DAZN,” said DAZN EVP Joseph Markowski. “Coupled with the biggest heavyweight fight on the boxing calendar – Whyte vs. Povetkin, Fight Camp from the Hearn’s family garden is a can’t-miss event.”

“This is by far the biggest night of boxing since the sport has emerged from lockdown and it’s a huge coup for DAZN,” said Eddie Hearn, Managing Director of Matchroom Sport. “Fight Camp has been a colossal success and the Matchroom HQ will be the scene of a spectacular finale on August 22. In the chief support Katie Taylor rematches Delfine Persoon after their ‘Fight of the Year’ contender at MSG last June and in the main event World number one clashes with Former World champ, the dangerous Russian Alexander Povetkin. The WBC has already ordered Tyson Fury to face Whyte if he comes through Povetkin so the heat is on! Don’t miss it!”