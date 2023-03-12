Ageless Warrior Carlos Takam Calls Out Martin Bakole

Evergreen heavyweight warrior Carlos Takam, a man who has been in with the best and keeps on rumbling and who is fresh of a big win over Tony Yoka, has already set his sights on his next opponent. The 42 year old, seen this, done that veteran handed former Olympic gold medal winner Yoka his second defeat last night in France, and Takam now wants to fight the man who took Yoka’s zero – Martin Bakole.

Takam, who roughed Yoka up and won far clearer that the split decision in his favour would try and mislead a fan, said last night how he wants “Sky to organise” a fight between he and Bakole. Takam, 40-7-1(28), and badly needing a win and getting one last night, remains humble but hungry.

“Is Martin Bakole ready? I want Sky to organise that fight,” a victorious Takam said last night. “Martin Bakole’s like a little brother to me, like Tony [Yoka]. I’m feeling good. I prepared really hard for that fight. I want to say, in camp, I worked like crazy. Tony, I have respect for him. I’m really happy for that victory because it was not easy.”

Nothing has ever come easy for Takam during his entire 17-year (and counting) pro career. Takam just gets in there and he tries his utmost to take care of business. A fight between Takam and Bakole would very likely be a real war, between two heavyweights who are always looking to fight all comers. Bakole, 18-1(13) and coming off that majority (it should have been unanimous) decision win over Yoka, is somewhat younger than Takam at age 29, yet as Takam showed again last night, age to him really is just a number.

Who wins if Takam and Bakole do get it on? You could argue that this would-be fight belongs in pick ’em territory.

As for Yoka, the French star looked so promising after picking up super-heavyweight gold in Beijing and then turning pro with 11 straight wins. But now, after suffering two heavy losses on the bounce, Yoka may well have gone as far as he’s ever going to go. Bakole may have all-but ruined 30 year old Yoka, while Takam put the finishing touches to his demise last night. Boxing’s a tough, tough sport. Just ask Carlos Takam.