Usyk Claims Undisputed Throne, Crushing Daniel Dubois in a Fifth Round KO – Boxing Results

WBA, WBC, and WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) scored a fifth-round knockout of IBF champion Daniel Dubois (22-3, 21 KOs) to become a two-time undisputed champ on Saturday night in front of a large crowd at Wembley Stadium in London. England.

Dubois walked into a trap in the fifth round when he went all out, backing Usyk to the ropes, carelessly throwing combinations without focusing on his defense. Usyk took advantage of Dubois’ wild man approach by landing a thudding left to the head that dropped him hard on the canvas.

”Dynamite’ Dubois looked unsteady on his feet after getting back up. When action resumed, Usyk landed a big left to the head of Daniel to put him down face-first on the canvas. Referee Michael Griffin then counted him out at 1:52 of the fifth round.

“I gave everything I had. There were a few things I could have sharpened up. Take no credit away from the man. I’ll be back,” said Dubois to the media after his loss to Usyk. “I was just fighting. I was in a fight. I was just trying to pick up round by round. I’ll be back,” said Daniel when asked why he didn’t throw more body shots.

“I gave my best. We go back to the drawing board and come again.”

“Oleksandr Usyk is a modern-day legend, an unbelievable fighter,” said promoter Frank Warren. “In any generation, he’d be a great fighter, and I take my hat off to him tonight. Daniel was ready for it. He trained hard. No complaints, no excuses. The better man won tonight. He’s a fabulous champion.”

“We tried to get going. He’s a young champion, Daniel Dubois. He’s 27 years old. It’s remarkable what he’s achieved to date,” said trainer Don Charles. “He’ll be back stronger. That’s a great champion [Usyk], a generational great. You do not lose when you lose to someone like that. He’ll be back.”