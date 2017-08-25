Remembering the great Diego Corrales: “Chico” would have turned 40 today

Had his life not been so cruelly taken from him via a motorbike accident in May of 2007, when he was just 29 years old, legendary warrior Diego “Chico” Corrales woud have celebrated his fortieth birthday today. Remembered as one of the bravest, never-say-die fighters of the modern era, Corrales gave us so many classic, monumental ring wars.

Born on August the 25th, 1977, in Sacramento, the lanky puncher with the incridble heart turned pro in March of ’96. A three round TKO win over one Everett Berry was his and the beginning of a sensational boxing career had begun. Corrales went unbeaten in his first thirty-three fights, picking up the IBF super featherweight title with a seventh round stoppage of Roberto Garcia in 1999. This belt proved to be the first of many titles he would box for.





Winning his first world title in his twenty-ninth fight, after attaining a superb record that contained twenty-five KO’s, Corrales very quickly became a fan favourite. He punched hard, was fast, and, most importantly, was utterly fearless. With a willingness to fight any and all comers Corrales was almost instantly respected – men like the aforementioned and previously unbeaten Garcia, as well as challengers John Brown, Derrick Gainer, Justin Juuko and Angel Manfredy were all seen off as he fought at championship level at 130 pounds. The best of his thrilling career was still to come, however.

In 2001, with a perfect record of 33-0, Diego signed to fight a man many considered the best in the world, pound-4-pound, even then. That man was Floyd “Money” Mayweather. Corrales had relinquished his IBF belt after the win over Manfredy. His intention was to move up to campaign at lightweight. Instead he fought the then “Pretty Boy” for his WBC 130 pound title. The decision proved to be a big mistake. Engaging in his first super fight, “Chico” suffered multiple knockdowns at the hands of the incredibly fast Mayweather. Only the heart and courage he would soon become legendary for kept Diego in the fight. Eventually, though, after what was the fifth knockdown Floyd had scored, Corrales’ corner stopped the fight at two minutes and nineteen seconds of round ten.

Corrales was furious at the time, but the halting of the action was something that had to be done. He was way behind on points and only a miracle, come from behind KO, could have saved him. A come from behind, miracle KO? Those are words that would actually be used when describing Corrales’ astonishing win in a fight some four years after the loss to Mayweather. For now though, the jaws of defeat were not going to let a victory be snatched from them. Corrales had lost for the very first time.

After a two year hiatus, caused by personal problem inducing jail term, Corrales fought again in January of 2003. Anxious to get in the ring and do what he did best, the former champ utterly destroyed Michael Davis in five rounds in Atlantic City. “Chico” was back!





After a further three wins, all three by KO, Corrales fought a world title elimination bout. A win over the Cuban, Joel Casamayor would earn Corrales a shot at his old IBF belt. Unfortunately, the win eluded him – in their first fight at least. The initial meeting between Corrales and Casamayor, held in Las Vegas on the Holyfield-Toney card, was a memorable and slightly controversial fight. Both men hit the canvas and an exciting slugfest was witnessed. Actually, Corrales was put down twice, once again showing grit by beating the count both times. But a terrible injury to his upper lip lead to his TKO defeat after the end of round six. He had been hit so hard by Casamayor that a huge tear had opened inside his mouth.

With the fear that he could choke on his own blood, Doctor Margaret Goodman called a halt to the action. Boos were heard from the crowd and once again Corrales was unhappy that a fight of his had been stopped. A rematch was hastily signed.

Five months later, this time with the vacant WBO 130 pound title on the line, the two met again. This time, surprising Casamayor by boxing quite beautifully, Corrales won the fight on points. It wasn’t a Corrales fight without some drama though, and in the tenth round he was sent briefly to the canvas. He got up and captured a split decision win. With it he said goodbye to his days as a super featherweight.

In August of 2004 he made Acelino Freitas quit in round ten, and the WBO lightweight championship was his. Corrales really was back on top of his game now. But then came THE fight for which he will always be remembered for: his unforgettable fight with Mexican warrior Jose Luis Castillo. Enough has been written about this incredible fight already – and quite rightly, too. Many experts, to this day, list Corrales-Castillo 1 in the top three or four greatest fights in history. They are not wrong.

The pace was frenetic from the opening bell. Neither man was willing to give an inch and the resulting action had the crowd, that was actually far from a sell-out one, at fever pitch. But then came THAT round, the tenth. Marked up badly around the eyes and tiring, Corrales was sent crashing to the floor twice in the session. Only to scrape himself off the canvas on both occasions and score a comeback KO win that was, without exaggeration, seemingly impossible. He got up, somehow regrouped or fired away on blind instinct (it’s open to interpretation which) and pinned Castillo on the ropes. Whereupon “Chico” blazed away with an accumulation of punches that prompted the referee, Tony Weeks, to dive in and rescue Castillo.

Those in attendance had just witnessed one of the most mesmerising displays of heart and guts ever seen in a boxing ring. Corrales was the winner at two minutes and six seconds of round number ten. His place in boxing history, whatever else should follow, had been secured.

It is somewhat ironic that the date of this epic brawl, May 7th, is the very date on which Diego died. And while there were more fights to come from Corrales after that incredible night on which he refused to accept he’d been beaten, hen would never again have the same fire in his belly. Yes, there was controversy about how Corrales had bought extra seconds by spitting out his gum shield in the fight that is now a little over 12 years old. Yes, they fought a rematch and this time an over-the-weight Castillo prevailed by a fourth round KO. Yes, Corrales then lost his rubber match with Cassamayor. And yes, “Chico” then lost his debut up at welterweight, to Joshua Clottey.

But dur to all he gave in the ring, due to the incredible fights he did win, fans don’t hold it against Coralles that he lost his last three fights. Corrales, like Arturo Gatti, has a special place in boxing history; both deceased fighters are ranked among the bravest and most courageous fighters of all-time. There can be no more fitting a tribute to bare out the fact that this is just what Diego Corrales was, than his first fight with Jose Luis Castillo.

Diego “Chico” Corrales – . Former IBF super featherweight world champion. Former WBO super featherweight world champion. Former WBO lightweight world champion. Former WBC lightweight world champion. Final record – 40-5 (33). Happy fortieth birthday champ!