Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda – weights for Saturday in Carson, CA

Regis Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs) weighed in at 139lbs, and Jose Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs) came in at 139.4 lbs during Friday’s weigh-in for their battle for the recently vacated WBA light welterweight title at the Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California, U.S.

(Photo credit: Tom Hogan)

Prograis has been frozen out for the last three years, ignored & avoided by the other top fighters at 140 after he lost a questionable 12 round decision to Josh Taylor in England in 2019.

The 33-year-old Prograis is finally getting a shot at a belt, and he’s going to make the most of it. Zepeda is a massive puncher, and he’s only been beaten twice in fights that he could have won if not for controversial scoring and an injury.

If Prograis wins, he says he wants to face his former conqueror, Josh Taylor, in a unification fight.

Taylor holds the WBO 140-lb division, and it’s believed that he might stay around if he can get bigger fights against Teofimo Lopez, Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, and Prograis.

There’s no point in Taylor moving up to 147 because the 140-lb division is going to be soon loaded with talented fighters.

Undercard weights:

Yokasta Valle 107.4 vs. Evelyn Bermudez 106

Bakhodir Jalolov 247.6 vs. Curtis Harper 260

Charles Conwell 153.8 vs. Juan Carlos Abreu 154

Fernando Vargas Jr 150 vs. Alejandro Martinez 151.2

Nathan Rodriguez 123.4 vs. Jerson Ortiz 123.8

Ruben Torres 136.2 vs. Eduardo Estela 136.

Alejandro Reyes 142.6 vs. Daniel Perales 142.4

Amado Vargas 125.8 vs. Omar Olmos Hernandez 142.4

Austin Brooks 129 vs. Jesus Roman 129.6

Mario Ramos 151.6 vs. Geronimo Sacco 150

Eric Priest 160 vs. Luis Alberto Vera 159.8

Jacob Macalolooy 146.8 vs. Terrance Jarmon 144

Zepeda has the power and boxing skills to give Prograis problems in this fight. If Prograis is slow in adapting like he was in his loss to Taylor, Zepeda will beat him because he’s a fighter that can box as well as slug.

Since losing to Jose Ramirez by a 12 round majority decision, Zepeda has won five fights and looked impressive in each one of them. He recently knocked out Josue Vargas in the first round last year in October.

“I’m not worried about what he’s going to do. I’m just going to do me,” said Regis Prograis to Rainbow Alexander about his thoughts on Saturday’s fight with Jose Zepeda.