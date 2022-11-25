Zach Parker vs. John Ryder – weights

Zach Parker (22-0, 16 KOs weighed in at 167.3 lbs, and John Ryder (31-5, 17 KOs) at 167 lbs for their 12-round fight on Saturday for the vacant interim WBO super middleweight title at the O2 Arena in London.

(Photo credit: Queensbury Promotions)

The winner of the Parker vs. Ryder fight could possibly face Canelo Alvarez, the undisputed super middleweight champion, next May on Cinco de Mayo. Canelo needs a tune-up, and fighting the Ryder vs. Parker winner would be ideal.

This is a tough fight for Ryder going up against the big puncher Parker. He may find out that he’s biting off more than he can chew, taking on this strong puncher.

Likewise, Canelo could be making a mistake if he chooses to defend against Parker in May rather than choosing an easy mark for his tune-up fight.

WBC silver middleweight champion Hamzah Sheeraz (16-0, 12 KOs) weighed in at 159.3 lbs, and his opponent River Wilson-Bent (13-1-1, 6 KOs) came in at 159.7 lbs.

“There are too many people out there chasing the Canelo money. We couldn’t care less about Canelo,” said Zach Parker’s manager Neil Marsh to Fighthype.

“Zach Parker is getting better and better with each fight. If the call comes in and the WBO is ordered, of course, we’ll take it. I think Canelo has had his best days, and we’ll take that fight in a crack.

“We’d welcome the Canelo money. We’d love the fight. Yeah, very slightly. I don’t think Canelo is where he was a couple of years ago. You’re not going to see any more improvements with Canelo. You’ve had it.

“I think it’s plateauing out now, and I think Canelo will be retired in three or four years’ time, 100 percent,” said Marsh. “In a year’s time, 18 months’ time, he’ll start picking his opponents a little bit better.

“No disrespect. Look at what Canelo has done. True champion. He’s fantastic. I’ve watched him many years ago in Vegas against Mayweather. I’ve got nothing but respect for Canelo, but boxing is timing.

“Zach is getting better than these guys are getting older. We’re not in a rush for these people. We want to beat John Ryder. As a manager, I’ve got Frank Warren behind me, and I know he’s 100% behind Zach because of the ability of Zach.

“So, I don’t need to second guess. Everything I do is for Zach and what’s right. We’re going to build a big name in Zach Parker, and all I need to do is trust the process.

“Do what managers and promoters do. Have little arguments and debates, and do what’s best for our fighters. We’re very honest with each other, me and Frank, and we’re both going to get Zach Parker where he’s going,” said March.