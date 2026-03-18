Emiliano Vargas says he’s now “known as the kid from the Super Bowl”

For a lot of fans, that fight showed he’s not close to where he needs to be to mix with the better fighters at 140. This isn’t just about age either. Ernesto Mercado is only 23 and looks like he would have handled Quintana without much trouble. Vargas had to work too hard for something that should have been clearer.

That’s the issue. He’s talking like a star, but he hasn’t proven it in the ring. When asked about how his profile has changed, Vargas pointed to his Super Bowl appearance, saying he’s now “known as the kid from the Super Bowl,” calling it “a beautiful thing.” It says a lot about where he is right now. The attention is already there, even if the résumé isn’t.

He also made it clear how he sees the business side. Vargas said to Brunch Boxing that he wants to stay active, targeting “four and five for sure,” but without tying that to any real step up in opposition. When the subject turned to potential future fights, he kept it simple: “If the money’s right. We’re prize fighters.” It’s a veteran answer from someone still early in his career.

There’s also no hesitation about chasing big names. Vargas has shown interest in a fight with Ryan Garcia, which would be a major payday despite the difference in experience.

He hasn’t even fought a fringe contender yet, and based on how he looked against Quintana, it’s probably best he doesn’t anytime soon.

He doesn’t look ready. Emiliano didn’t come through the amateur system, and it shows. He’s learning on the job, but the opposition Top Rank has been giving him isn’t helping much.

If he had gone the amateur route, he would’ve been forced to deal with better fighters early, and that kind of experience usually sharpens guys up. You either sink, or you figure it out quickly. He hasn’t had that.

Right now, he’s not getting that kind of push in the pro game either. The fights aren’t demanding enough, and it leaves you wondering how much he’s actually improving from one bout to the next. At some point, he’s going to need that kind of test, and based on what he showed against Quintana, it’s fair to question when, or if, that step is coming.