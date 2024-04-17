Regis Prograis Favors Devin Haney to Win Against Garcia, Possibly by Stoppage

Former WBA/WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis is picking Deevin Haney to defeat Ryan Garcia and possibly stop him this Saturday night in their headliner at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Haney defeated Prograis by a one-sided decision last December, and Regis says he was surprised at how good he turned out to be.

It looked like Prograis failed to put the kind of pressure on Haney the way he needed to so that he could have a chance of winning. He was giving up too quickly and letting Haney escape after landing shots.

Prograis questions Ryan’s mindset, and he doesn’t know if he’s acting weird on purpose or if that’s how he is. He thinks that Devin is more serious about his craft, and that’ll be the difference in their fight on Saturday night.

Ryan Garcia’s Mindset Questioned

“I don’t know what’s going on with Ryan. Ryan is weird. It just looks like he’s playing around. Maybe he is serious about the fight,” said Regis Prograis to Fighthype about Ryan Garcia’s behavior ahead of Saturday’s fight with Devin Haney in New York.

“Ryan is a YouTuber like Jake Paul, so he knows how to get attention. He knows. I don’t know how much of it is play with Ryan and how much of it is maybe he’s off. I still feel Devin [is going to win]. The thing about Devin is, he’s serious about his craft. You can tell. He has everything in order.”

If Ryan can land something big, he’s got a chance to win because he punches harder than the guys Haney has been fighting, and we’ve already seen him hurt by weaker fighters. But for Ryan to connect, he’s going to either need to time Haney or chase him around the ring because he’s going to be hitting & moving all night, making it boring and difficult for him to hit him.

“That’s one thing I noticed about him. He has everything. It’s a machine behind him. He has everything running smoothly. I lean more towards Devin. I feel like Devin can outbox him, and potentially get the stoppage later,” said Prograis.

“But with Devin, somebody asked me the other day about his killer instinct. With me, he should have stepped on the gas. I don’t know if he can do that with Ryan, especially if he gets him hurt. He should press on the gas, but I don’t know,” said Prograis.