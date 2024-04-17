Ryan Garcia Fires Back: “Haney’s Temper Gets Me Excited”

Ryan Garcia says he liked seeing Devin Haney lose his temper and smack him yesterday when they were facing off on top of the Empire State Building yesterday in New York.

(Photo credit: Golden Boy / Cris Esqueda)

Garcia said some stuff to Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) that caused him to snap and half-smack and shove him in the face. It was a risky thing for Haney to do because he could have cut Ryan by doing that, but that’s his style. He acts out during face-offs.

Devin did that with Vasily Lomachenko last year, and he was did nothing to initiate it other than staring at him with a grin during their face-off.

Hopefully, Haney doesn’t shove Ryan during tomorrow’s final press conference or at the weigh-in on Friday. The security will be tight to prevent Haney from losing control of his emotions again, but you never know.

Garcia Promises Early Knockout

“When they get mad, it just gets me excited,” Ryan Garcia told the media, referring to Devin Haney’s upset and yesterday’s shove of him atop the Empire State Building in New York.

“In the first round, I’m going to drop him; let him get up. In the second round, I’m going to knock him out. Then we’re going to go party. No consequences. I’ll miss that s*** if I want,” said Ryan when asked if there are consequences if he fails to make weight on Friday. “I’m going to make the weight.

That would be a big shock if Ryan knocks out Haney on Saturday night, because many fans are expecting this to be an easy victory for Devin. He looked dominant in his recent win over Regis Prograis last December, whereas Ryan struggled to defeat Oscar Duarte.

“I’m a Little Mental, But I’m Ready”

“I’m fast, I’m quick, I’m strong, and I can do this all day,” said Ryan. “I’m a little mental, but I’m ready to destroy my opponent. I seen some s*** that I never should have seen, but I’m a killer now.”

Those comments suggests that Ryan is driven by some inner demons going into Saturday’s fight with Haney, and he’s going to release them inside the ring.

“I heard that if Devin Haney got touched in sparring, he’d let the sparring partners go. I never let them go. ‘You hit me, hit me again, mother f***,'” said Ryan about him hearing that Haney fires his sparring partners if they hit him during sessions.