Regis Prograis can’t wait to fight Terry Flanagan on Sat.

Regis Prograis vows to bring fireworks to a big boxing show in New Orleans in his Ali Trophy Quarter-Final against Terry Flanagan at the UNO Lakefront Arena.





(Photo credit: World Boxing Super Series tournament)

“I am excited, I am super pumped up,” said Prograis (22-0, 19 KO’s) after Tuesday’s public workout at New Orleans Boxing Club.

“This is huge, the World Boxing Super Series and eventually fighting for the Muhammad Ali Trophy. I can’t wait for Saturday.”

Prograis – a native New Orleanian – fought in front of his fans at the Lakefront Arena for the first time in July when be beat Juan Jose Velasco to secure a place in the Super-Lightweight edition of the World Boxing Super Series.





Prograis lived in New Orleans until he was 16 years old but relocated to Houston after Hurricane Katrina devastated the city in 2005. He admits he felt some pressure headlining in the city where he grew up and took up boxing.

“I am the number 1 seed so of course there is pressure on me, but I feel a lot better than last time I fought in New Orleans, where it felt like work and the pressure weighed on me a bit,” said Prograis.

“This time I think the pressure is out of the window. This time it is going back to being fun. I love boxing; this thing is my home. I am not talking about just New Orleans, I am talking about the boxing ring. Like I said, I can’t wait!”

The challenge ahead of him is England’s Terry Flanagan (33-1, 13 KOs), a former WBO Lightweight World Champion from 2015 to 2017.





“Flanagan is a really tough dude, a former world champion,” said Prograis also knowns ‘Rougarou’ – a mythical werewolf-like creature.

“I want to fight top competition and that is why I picked him. I know I am good, but I never look at myself as the favorite. I have been training as hard as I can and I am mentally focused because I am the number one in the world and everyone fighting me sees me as a big opportunity.”

Prograis is promising his fans a night to remember on the biggest stage of his career.

“It is going to be an explosive fight, all my fights are explosive no matter who is in front of me. I always bring the fireworks,” said Prograis.

“This is not just a boxing show, when I fight in New Orleans it is a big-time event. Last time the atmosphere was crazy, but this time it will get even better. With the World Boxing Super Series, the stage is way bigger. So come to the fight, gotta come to the fight, because I will put on a performance, the undercard will put on a performance, we are in New Orleans, we gonna have fun. It is going to be one hell of a show!”

On the line in New Orleans:

Regis Prograis (United States) v. Terry Flanagan (England) for the WBC Super-Lightweight Diamond Title & Ivan Baranchyk (Belarus) vs Anthony Yigit (Sweden) in an IBF Super-Lightweight World Championship bout.

Fans in the U.S. can watch LIVE on DAZN, the global sports streaming platform. To sign up for a one-month free trial, fans can visit DAZN.com or download the DAZN app to their preferred connected device.