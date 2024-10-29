Devin Haney Tells Prograis to “Retire”, and He Refuses

Devin Haney was still taking shots at Regis Prograis today on X, telling him that he needs to “retire” after his loss last weekend. Prograis (29-3, 24 KOs) responded that he won’t be retiring and be a world champion again. The New Orleans native Prograis is planning on moving up to 147, which is a wide-open division with a lot of opportunities for him to capture a belt.

Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) bent out of shape about Prograis, saying that Jack Catterall is the best fighter he’s fought during his career.

Even though Prograis changed his mind today, saying in an interview that he doesn’t really believe that Catterall is the best, Haney was still taking shots at him on social media.

In the latest comment from Haney, he told Prograis on X, “OK, Regis, don’t retire. Come to camp when I fight Catterall.” In other words, Haney wants Prograis to be a sparring partner. Prograis then fired back, telling him that he thinks Haney might be “Bipolar.”

If Prograis can get his hands on one of the belts at 147, Haney will be the needy one next year, especially if he loses to Catterall or Ryan Garcia. It’s unknown if Haney will get the chance to fight Catterall because he wants His Excellency Turki Alalshikh to come through to put that fight together, and he may not see it as worthy of a fight on one of his prestigious Riyadh Season events.

“I think Ryan ruined him for sure. I don’t think he ruined me,” said Regis Prograis to MillCity Boxing about Devin Haney. “Ryan beat the s*** out of him. Devin beat me in a boxing match, but he didn’t beat the s*** out of me.

“I think Ryan probably did ruin him. We’ll only see by his next fight. Let him go fight Catterall. If Devin is talking all that s***, let him go fight Catterall. Go to the UK and fight Catterall next. I guarantee that they’re probably not going to do that, and then we’ll see who is really ruined.”

We won’t know if Ryan Garcia ruined Haney until he fights next. If Haney gets destroyed by someone like Catterall, who isn’t a big puncher, it’s safe to say that Ryan ruined him.

“Jack punches harder than Devin for sure,” said Prograis when asked who punches harder between Haney and Catterall. “Devin dropped me because I was off balance. I feel like I was a way better fighter now than when I [fought Haney]. In San Francisco, I wasn’t there. I fought terribly.

“Here, on Saturday, I was loose, feeling good. Jack punches harder than Devin for sure. Jack is real calm. He’s better than you think he is. When you look at him, ‘I’m going to smoke this boy,’ but then you get in the ring. He’s better than you think he is.