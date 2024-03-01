Recently Defeated Bangers To Collide? Arslanbek Makhmudov Calls Out Deontay Wilder

Quite unexpectedly, both Deontay Wilder and Arslanbek Makhmudov tasted defeat when the pair featured on that stacked card in Saudi Arabia back in December. As fans know, unbeaten puncher Makhmudov was stopped by the far more polished Agit Kabayel, the towering Russian losing his spotless pro record by way of a fourth round TKO defeat. While Wilder, who looked oddly listless, was comprehensively beaten on points by Joseph Parker later that same night.

Now, as a way back for both, 34 year old Makhmudov has said he would fight Wilder. This one sure would be quite the fascinating prospect, with it being a fight that would pit a vulnerable banger against another vulnerable banger. Whoever lands first wins? Maybe.

“Honestly yes, I would fight Deontay Wilder,” the 18-1(17) Makhmudov said in speaking with World Boxing News. “I think it would be a good fight because he is a puncher, and I am a puncher. We have the power, and I think it would be a good show. I think it would be a nice fight for the fans to enjoy.”

“Nice” is perhaps the least appropriate word to describe how this fight would shape up should it actually happen. “X-rated violence,” or “pure carnage” would perhaps make better descriptive predictions for how this fight, one guaranteed to end with a KO, would turn out. But will it happen? Does Wilder, 43-3-1(42) still have the hunger and the desire to fight? At age 38, Wilder, who has been pretty quiet as of late, doesn’t figure to have too much time to decide what he wants to do.

If Wilder still has the desire, or the rage, the desire to render a man unconscious, then it would be great to see him back in the ring. And the big guy from Mozdok in Russia has made it clear he is up for the dance. Will Wilder want any part of this fight? To repeat, we fans sure would lap this one up. Imagine this fight taking part on yet another Saudi mega card, maybe later this year. Yes, please.