Ranking Today’s Iconic Boxing Venues and Their Legendary Fights

By Amy A Kaplan - 02/26/2024 - Comments
1. Madison Square Garden – New York, NY
- Joe Frazier vs. Muhammad Ali (1971) – Heavyweight Title
- Roberto Duran vs. Ken Buchanan (1972) – Lightweight Title
- Felix Trinidad vs. Fernando Vargas (2000) – Light Middleweight Unification
- Miguel Cotto vs. Zab Judah (2007) – WBA Welterweight Title
- Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. (2019) – Heavyweight Titles
2. MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, NV
- Oscar De La Hoya vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (2007) – Light Middleweight Title
- Manny Pacquiao vs. Juan Manuel Márquez IV (2012) – Non-title fight with historical significance
- Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson II (1997) – WBA Heavyweight Title
- Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao (2015) – Unified Welterweight Championship
- Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II (2020) – WBC Heavyweight Title
3. Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) – Los Angeles, CA
- Lennox Lewis vs. Vitali Klitschko (2003) – WBC Heavyweight Title
- Shane Mosley vs. Antonio Margarito (2009) – WBA Welterweight Title
- Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz (2018) – WBC Heavyweight Title
- Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter (2019) – WBC & IBF Welterweight Titles Unification
- Gennady Golovkin vs. Vanes Martirosyan (2018) – WBA & WBC Middleweight Titles
4. Wembley Stadium – London, England
- Carl Froch vs. George Groves II (2014) – WBA and IBF Super Middleweight Titles
- Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko (2017) – IBF, WBA, and IBO Heavyweight Titles
- Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin (2018) – WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO Heavyweight Titles
- Frank Bruno vs. Oliver McCall (1995) – WBC Heavyweight Title
- Billy Joe Saunders vs. Willie Monroe Jr. (2017) – WBO Middleweight Title
5. T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV
- Canelo Álvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin I (2017) – Middleweight Titles
- Canelo Álvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin II (2018) – Middleweight Titles
- Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III (2021) – WBC Heavyweight Title
- Canelo Álvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs (2019) – Middleweight Unification
- Canelo Álvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev (2019) – WBO Light Heavyweight Title
6. Mandalay Bay Events Center – Las Vegas, NV
- Oscar De La Hoya vs. Felix Trinidad (1999) – WBC & IBF Welterweight Titles
- Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Marcos Maidana I (2014) – WBC & WBA Welterweight Titles
- Erik Morales vs. Marco Antonio Barrera I (2000) – WBO Super Bantamweight Title
- Manny Pacquiao vs. Marco Antonio Barrera I (2003) – Featherweight Non-title fight
- Lennox Lewis vs. Evander Holyfield II (1999) – Heavyweight Unification
7. Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY
- Danny Garcia vs. Erik Morales (2012) – WBC Light Welterweight Title
- Adrien Broner vs. Paulie Malignaggi (2013) – WBA Welterweight Title
- Shawn Porter vs. Danny Garcia (2018) – WBC Welterweight Title
- Keith Thurman vs. Shawn Porter (2016) – WBA Welterweight Title
- Deontay Wilder vs. Bermane Stiverne (2017) – WBC Heavyweight Title
8. AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX
- Manny Pacquiao vs. Joshua Clottey (2010) – WBO Welterweight Title
- Canelo Álvarez vs. Liam Smith (2016) – WBO Light Middleweight Title
- Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia (2019) – IBF Welterweight Title
- Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia (2020) – WBC & IBF Welterweight Titles
- Canelo Álvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders (2021) – Super Middleweight Unification
9. O2 Arena – London, England
- David Haye vs. Derek Chisora (2012) – WBO and WBA International Heavyweight Titles
- Anthony Joshua vs. Charles Martin (2016) – IBF Heavyweight Title
- Dillian Whyte vs. Joseph Parker (2018) – WBC Silver Heavyweight Title
- Tony Bellew vs. David Haye II (2018) – Non-title heavyweight rematch with significant attention
- Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tony Bellew (2018) – Undisputed Cruiserweight Championship
10. Boardwalk Hall – Atlantic City, NJ
- Arturo Gatti vs. Micky Ward III (2003) – Non-title fight with historical significance
- Bernard Hopkins vs. Antonio Tarver (2006) – Light Heavyweight Title
- Sergey Kovalev vs. Bernard Hopkins (2014) – Light Heavyweight Unification
- Kelly Pavlik vs. Jermain Taylor II (2008) – Non-title rematch with historical significance
- Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Arturo Gatti (2005) – WBC Light Welterweight Title
11. The Forum – Inglewood, CA
- Muhammad Ali vs. Ken Norton III (1976) – Non-title fight with historical significance
- Gennady Golovkin vs. Marco Antonio Rubio (2014) – WBA & IBO Middleweight Titles
- Roman Gonzalez vs. McWilliams Arroyo (2016) – WBC Flyweight Title
- Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai II (2019) – WBC Super Flyweight Title
- Julio Cesar Chavez vs. Frankie Randall II (1994) – WBC Light Welterweight Title
12 . Manchester Arena – Manchester, England
- Ricky Hatton vs. Kostya Tszyu (2005) – IBF Light Welterweight Title
- Joe Calzaghe vs. Jeff Lacy (2006) – Super Middleweight Unification Bout
- Tyson Fury vs. Wladimir Klitschko (2015) – WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO, The Ring, and lineal heavyweight titles
- Anthony Crolla vs. Jorge Linares (2016) – WBA Lightweight Title
- Amir Khan vs. Marco Antonio Barrera (2009) – Lightweight Bout
13. Principality Stadium – Cardiff, Wales
- Joe Calzaghe vs. Mikkel Kessler (2007) – Super Middleweight Unification Bout
- Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker (2018) – Heavyweight Unification Bout (WBA, IBF, and WBO Titles)
- Anthony Joshua vs. Carlos Takam (2017) – IBF and WBA Heavyweight Titles
- Gavin Rees vs. Souleymane M’baye (2007) – WBA Light Welterweight Title
- Enzo Maccarinelli vs. Mohamed Azzaoui (2006) – WBO Cruiserweight Title (Undercard fight)
14. SSE Arena, Wembley – London, England
- George Groves vs. Chris Eubank Jr. (2018) – WBA Super Middleweight Title (World Boxing Super Series Semi-final)
- Carl Froch vs. George Groves (2013) – IBF and WBA Super Middleweight Titles
- James DeGale vs. Marco Antonio Periban (2014) – Super Middleweight Bout
- Lee Selby vs. Joel Brunker (2014) – IBF Featherweight Title Eliminator
15. Toyota Center – Houston, TX
- Juan Diaz vs. Paulie Malignaggi (2009) – Lightweight Non-title fight
- Chris John vs. Rocky Juarez I (2009) – WBA Featherweight Title
- Juan Diaz vs. Michael Katsidis (2008) – Lightweight Non-title fight
- Evander Holyfield vs. Lou Savarese (2007) – Heavyweight Non-title fight
- Canelo Álvarez vs. James Kirkland (2015) – Super Welterweight Non-title fight
16. Utilita Arena – Newcastle, England
- Lewis Ritson vs. Francesco Patera (2018) – European Lightweight Title
- Hughie Fury vs. Alexander Povetkin (2019) – Heavyweight Bout (Undercard of Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Luke Campbell, not a title fight but significant)
- Lewis Ritson vs. Miguel Vazquez (2020) – Super Lightweight Bout
- Savannah Marshall vs. Hannah Rankin (2020) – WBO Middleweight Title
- Tommy Ward vs. Thomas Essomba (2017) – British Super Bantamweight Title
17. Arena México – Mexico City
- Julio César Chávez vs. Greg Haugen (1993) – WBC Light Welterweight Title
- Rubén Olivares vs. Chucho Castillo (1971) – WBA & WBC Bantamweight Titles
- Érik Morales vs. Daniel Zaragoza (1997) – WBC Super Bantamweight Title
- Canelo Álvarez vs. Kermit Cintron (2011) – WBC Light Middleweight Title
- Ricardo Lopez vs. Rosendo Alvarez (1998) – WBC & WBA Minimumweight Titles (Draw)
18. York Hall – London, England
- Colin McMillan vs. Ruben Palacio (1992) – WBO Featherweight Title
- Lee Selby vs. John Simpson (2011) – British and Commonwealth Featherweight Titles
- Kevin Mitchell vs. Carl Johanneson (2007) – British Super Featherweight Title
- Nigel Benn vs. Fermin Chirino (1988) – Middleweight Bout (Early career fight for Benn, not a title fight but significant for his career trajectory)
- Daniel Dubois vs. Tom Little (2018) – Vacant English Heavyweight Title
19. SSE Hydro – Glasgow, Scotland
- Ricky Burns vs. Julius Indongo (2017) – Super Lightweight Unification Bout (WBA, IBF, and IBO Titles)
- Ricky Burns vs. Raymundo Beltran (2013) – WBO Lightweight Title
- Josh Taylor vs. Viktor Postol (2018) – WBC Silver Super Lightweight Title
- Josh Taylor vs. Ryan Martin (2018) – WBC Silver Super Lightweight Title (World Boxing Super Series Quarter-final)
- Ricky Burns vs. Michele Di Rocco (2016) – WBA Super Lightweight Title
20. Auditorio Municipal – Tijuana
- Erik Morales vs. In-Jin Chi (2005) – WBC Super Featherweight Title
- Antonio Margarito vs. Hercules Kyvelos (2004) – WBO Welterweight Title
- Jackie Nava vs. Alesia Graf (2005) – WBC Female Super Bantamweight Title
- Miguel Vazquez vs. Ameth Diaz (2012) – IBF Lightweight Title
- Luis Nery vs. Arthur Villanueva (2017) – WBC Bantamweight Title (Non-title bout due to Nery missing weight, but significant)
21. Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT
- Sergio Martinez vs. Sergiy Dzinziruk (2011) – WBC Diamond Middleweight Title
- Demetrius Andrade vs. Walter Kautondokwa (2018) – WBO Middleweight Title
- Angelo Leo vs. Tramaine Williams (2020) – WBO Super Bantamweight Title
- Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario (2020) – WBA, WBC, and IBF Light Middleweight Titles Unification
- Stephen Fulton vs. Angelo Leo (2021) – WBO Super Bantamweight Title
22 The Dignity Health Sports Park – Carson, CA
- Israel Vazquez vs. Rafael Marquez III (2008) – Super Bantamweight Title
- Abner Mares vs. Anselmo Moreno (2012) – WBC Super Bantamweight Title
- Leo Santa Cruz vs. Abner Mares I (2015) – WBA Super Featherweight Title
- Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Juan Francisco Estrada I (2018) – WBC Super Flyweight Title
- Gennady Golovkin vs. Vanes Martirosyan (2018) – Middleweight Titles
23. Royal Albert Hall – London, England
- Frank Bruno vs. Oliver McCall (1995) – WBC Heavyweight Title
- Lennox Lewis vs. Gary Mason (1991) – British and European Heavyweight Titles
- Howard Winstone vs. Mitsunori Seki (1968) – WBC Featherweight Title
- Joe Calzaghe vs. Peter Manfredo Jr. (2007) – WBO Super Middleweight Title
- Terry Downes vs. Paul Pender (1961) – World Middleweight Title
24. Echo Arena (M&S Bank Arena) – Liverpool, England
- Tony Bellew vs. Ilunga Makabu (2016) – WBC Cruiserweight Title
- Callum Smith vs. Erik Skoglund (2017) – Super Middleweight Bout (World Boxing Super Series Quarter-final)
- Liam Smith vs. Liam Williams (2017) – WBO Light Middleweight Title (Interim)
- Derry Mathews vs. Emiliano Marsili (2012) – IBO Lightweight Title
- David Price vs. Sam Sexton (2012) – British and Commonwealth Heavyweight Titles
25. Copper Box Arena – London, England
- Billy Joe Saunders vs. John Ryder (2013) – British and Commonwealth Middleweight Titles
- Anthony Yarde vs. Travis Reeves (2019) – WBO Inter-Continental Light Heavyweight Title
- Daniel Dubois vs. Nathan Gorman (2019) – British Heavyweight Title
- Lee Selby vs. Romulo Koasicha (2014) – WBC International Featherweight Title
- Kevin Mitchell vs. Daniel Estrada (2015) – WBC Silver Lightweight Title
26. Motorpoint Arena – Nottingham, England
- Carl Froch vs. Lucian Bute (2012) – IBF Super Middleweight Title
- Carl Froch vs. Yusaf Mack (2012) – IBF Super Middleweight Title
- Carl Froch vs. Andre Dirrell (2009) – WBC Super Middleweight Title (Super Six World Boxing Classic)
- Esham Pickering vs. Sean Hughes (2004) – British and Commonwealth Super Bantamweight Titles
- Jason Booth vs. Jamie Arthur (2010) – British Super Bantamweight Title
27. First Direct Arena – Leeds, England
- Josh Warrington vs. Lee Selby (2018) – IBF Featherweight Title
- Josh Warrington vs. Carl Frampton (2018) – IBF Featherweight Title
- Josh Warrington vs. Sofiane Takoucht (2019) – IBF Featherweight Title
- Josh Warrington vs. Kid Galahad (2019) – IBF Featherweight Title
- Josh Warrington vs. Mauricio Lara (2021) – Featherweight Bout (Non-title fight but significant)
28. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – London, England
- Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk (September 25, 2021):
- Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora (2022)
29. Olympiahalle – Munich, Germany
- Wladimir Klitschko vs. Eddie Chambers (2010) – WBO, IBF, and IBO Heavyweight Titles
- Wladimir Klitschko vs. Tony Thompson (2012) – IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring Heavyweight Titles
- Wladimir Klitschko vs. Samuel Peter (2005) – IBF Heavyweight Title Eliminator
- Max Schmeling vs. Steve Hamas (1932) – Non-title Heavyweight Bout (Historical significance)
- Arthur Abraham vs. Khoren Gevor (2007) – IBF Middleweight Title
30. Lanxess Arena – Cologne, Germany
- Felix Sturm vs. Javier Castillejo (2007) – WBA Middleweight Title
- Vitali Klitschko vs. Shannon Briggs (2010) – WBC Heavyweight Title
- Marco Huck vs. Ran Nakash (2011) – WBO Cruiserweight Title
- Felix Sturm vs. Ronald Hearns (2011) – WBA Super Middleweight Title
- Zsolt Erdei vs. DeAndrey Abron (2008) – WBO Light Heavyweight Title
31. Max-Schmeling-Halle – Berlin, Germany
- Sven Ottke vs. Thomas Tate (2003) – IBF Super Middleweight Title
- Arthur Abraham vs. Raul Marquez (2008) – IBF Middleweight Title
- Marco Huck vs. Ola Afolabi (2009) – WBO Cruiserweight Title
- Steve Cunningham vs. Yoan Pablo Hernandez (2011) – IBF Cruiserweight Title
- Robert Stieglitz vs. Mikkel Kessler (2006) – WBA Super Middleweight Title
32. Hallenstadion – Zurich, Switzerland
- Vitali Klitschko vs. Kevin Johnson (2009) – WBC Heavyweight Title
- Vitali Klitschko vs. Albert Sosnowski (2010) – WBC Heavyweight Title
- Muhammad Ali vs. Jürgen Blin (1971) – Heavyweight Bout (Non-title but significant due to Ali’s stature)
- Fritz Chervet vs. Walter Seeley (1966) – European Flyweight Title
- Stefan Angehrn vs. Armand Krajnc (2000) – WBO Middleweight Title